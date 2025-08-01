Helena Ford and Blu Chegini were dumped from the Love Island villa after receiving the least amount of public votes.

Although there was speculation on Reddit that Angel and Ty might be dumped from the Love Island villa (in Thursday July 31) episode, many had rightly predicted that it would be Helena Ford and Blu Chegini. Before viewers watched the latest episode, fans of the show were furious as a behind-the-scenes TikTok video was shared which gave away which couple had been dumped.

A TikTok user @ka.rensjourney captured the video “Unedited @loveislandclips from Majorca today.” In the video, Cach, Jamie, Harry, Dejon, Conor and Ty could be seen, but no Blu, which obviously gave the game away that he and Helena had been dumped.

“One fan wrote: “I think this is tonight’s episode before we find out the vote again,” whilst another fan said: “Helena’s gone, I can’t wait for Meg’s reaction.”

In the episode, fans did soon discover that the TikTok user was right as Helena Ford and Blu Chegini were dumped from the villa. Helena Ford, who currently has 81K followers on Instagram, has at the time of writing, not yet returned to give an update on Instagram.

Helena Ford was in a friendship couple with Blu Chegini after Harry and Shakira decided to get back together even though Harry had been exclusive with Helena. Fans have been quick to comment on Helena’s Instagram and one wrote: “Helena! Coming on here to say that you are one of the strongest, down to earth, true to yourself women I’ve seen on love island. A true inspiration to watch and a true evolution journey to witness.”

Another Love Island fan said: “Didn’t like you at the start but I can tell you grew and you were a nice girl at the end.”

How old is Helena Ford?

Helena Ford is 29 and was one of the oldest female contestants to join the Love Island villa as part of the original line up. She worked as a cabin crew member for British Airways and left her role to join the show.

However, according to reports, British Airways have said that Helena Ford could come back to her role after leaving the villa.

Could Helena Ford return to Love Island All Stars?

There is a possibility that Helena Ford could return to the villa in Love Island All Stars.

Helena Ford is friends with TV presenter Zara McDermott who has liked some of her posts on Instagram. She is also reportedly friends with Piers Morgan's son Spencer and Gary Lineker's son George.