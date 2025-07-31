It’s hard to believe it but the Love Island final is taking place very soon.

Love it or hate it, there is no question that Love Island 2025 has been a talking point, whether for the right or wrong reasons. Although Tom has been grabbing the headlines for going exclusive with Helena to only backtrack and end up with Shakira, it has also been about the divide between the girls in the villa.

In the Couple Goals Challenge, it would seem that the divide reached a crescendo when islanders were asked, 'Which couple are you most scared to give your honest opinion on?' Shakira and Harry chose Meg and Dejon and Meg was not at all happy. She said: “I think if people were honest in the first place and told us to our faces instead of saying it constantly behind our back, it would be a different story.”

In response, Shakira then answered back and said: “You throwing around the fake word is rich to be honest. I don’t know why you keep acting like we’re the best of mates in here.

“From day one, you were very standoffish with any girl that was posed as a threat.”

Meg was not prepared to remain silent and answered back that “You've called every single person in this villa, fake.” Shakira then said: “No, I will never pretend to be your mate,” and Meg agreed with this comment and said: “You won't be my friend on the outside.”

Shakira then made sure Meg completely understood where she stood on their ‘friendship’ and said: “ I will never speak to you on the outside. I honestly can’t stand you sometimes.”

Now just days before the final, a Love Island couple are set to be dumped tonight and it may not be who you expect. One Reddit user thinks it might be Helena and Blu and said: “Pretty obvious that helena and blu are gonna be dumped.. Wonder how meg will do without helena there.”

However, others are not so sure and one think it may not be Helena and Blu but Ty and Angel and said: “Ty & Angel, they’re not offering anything just freeloading at the moment,” whilst another said: “My prediction is that Ty and Angel will be dumped for having the lowest votes.”

One Reddit user also argued why they don’t think it will be Helena and Blu and said: “Helena did really well in some Facebook polls. Loads of comments saying they voted Helena, got lots of likes. Bottom 2 would be ty/Angel & Connor Megan.”

The Love Island final takes place on Monday August 4.