Lupin is back, it's been two long years but the third series of the thrilling French drama has officially landed on Netflix. The popular series is inspired by the fictional character of Arsène Lupin who was created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc.

The show tells the story of gentleman thief Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy (The Intouchables) who is out to get revenge for his late father who died in prison after being framed for theft by his wealthy corrupt employer. When we last saw Assane in Lupin season 2 he was on the run from the police and had slipped into hiding, so what exactly went down in the season 2 finale? Here's everything you need to know.

Lupin season 2 recap

To recap season 2, we have to begin with what happened in the finale for Lupin part 1. Assane and his ex-wife Claire's (Ludivine Sagnier) son Raoul (Etan Simon) has been taken captive by Leonard (Adama Niane) who works for Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre).

Season 2 sees the couple frantically work to track down their son's location, with the help of detective Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab). They manage to uncover that Leonard is holding Raoul captive in a stately home. Once Assanne works out Youssef is with the police he decides to go it alone to rescue his son. But it's a trap, Leonard knows he's been following them and has set the car Raoul is in on fire, leading fans to believe he is dead.

Luckily, Youssef manages to pull Raoul from the flames just in time, bringing him to a hotel. However, in yet another twist this is also a trap as the police close in on Assane, he manages to escape their clutches, save his son and return him to his mother.

Assane wants to take Pellegrini down for good, with the help of his friend and accomplice Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy), they trick his daughter Juliette (Clotilde Hesme) into exposing her father to the authorities. Pellegrini is left to rot in jail after he confesses his involvement in framing Assane's father Babakar (Fargass Assandé) for stealing the necklace.

The season ends with Assane still on the run and in hiding from the French authorities, instead of avenging Pellegrini by taking his life, he has left him to languish in prison.

Lupin season 3 release date

Lupin season 3 has officially dropped on Netflix, all seven episodes of the thrilling French drama are now available to watch. To get a taste of what to expect, you can watch the trailer below.

Lupin season 3 - what is it about?

Lupin season 3 will see Assane Diop (Omar Sy) pick up where the season 2 finale left off. Assane is in hiding from the authorities and living apart from his family when an unexpected heist changes everything and reconnects him to his past.