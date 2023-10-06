Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lupin season 3 is now on Netflix. The lates seris of the French drama brings us seven new episodes, with Omar Sy (The Intouchables) reprising his role as Assane Diop.

The popular series is inspired by the fictional character of Arsène Lupin who was created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc. It tells the story of professional thief Assane Diop, who is out to get revenge for his late father who died in prison after being framed for theft by his wealthy employer.

When we last saw Assane in Lupin season 2 he was on the run from the police and had slipped into hiding. So, what is Lupin season 3 about, ending explained and will there be a Lupin season 4? Here’s everything you need to know.

*Beware spoilers for Lupin season 3 below

Lupin season 3 - when is it out on Netflix?

Lupin season 3 dropped on Netflix on Thursday 5 October, all seven episodes are now available to stream.

Lupin - what is season 3 about?

Lupin season 3 will see Assane Diop (Omar Sy) return to our screens, as he pulls off huge heists, all whilst trying to dodge the French authorities.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Lupin season 3 is available to watch on Netflix (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/ Netflix)

Lupin season 3 cast

Sy will be returning as the main protagonist, Assane Diop, along with many other familiar faces including Ludivine Sagnier (Love Is In The Air) as Claire his ex-wife and the mother of his son Raoul who is played by Etan Simon. Whilst Antoine Gouy (Two Is A Family) is back as his best friend and accomplice Benjamin Ferel.

Here is the Lupin season 3 cast line-up:

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Etan Simon as Raoul

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem

Fargass Assandé as Babakar

Mamadou Haidara as young Assane

Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire

What happened at the end of Lupin part 3?

Lupin begins with Assane on the run following the explosive season 2 ending, he tries to convince his ex-wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and their son Raoul (Etan Simon) to run away with him but she turns him down. He is now the most wanted man in France, which is a huge disadvantage to someone who makes a living off anonymity.

Naturally this leads him to faking his own death, complete with the perfect heist where he steals the Black Pearl, but to keep the heat off his back, everyone needs to really believe he is dead. However Assane is contacted by someone who claims to be holding his mother, Mariama (Naky Sy Savané) captive and blackmails him into stealing objects to guarantee her safety.

Netflix have not confirmed if there will be a Lupin season 4 (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/Netlix)

The identity of the stranger is a mystery until later on in the season where through flashbacks we learn that a long time ago Assane and his friend Bruno (Noe Wodecki), got involved with a man called Jean-Luc Keller (Salif Cissé), who made them rob a jewellery shop. A police chase ensues, ending with Keller taking the fall for the heist, he has been planning his revenge ever since with the help of his girlfriend Manon (Sandra Parfait).

Assane manages to get Manon to betray Keller, tricking her and leading Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem (Shirine Boutella) to arrest his rival, but not before he manages to make him give him the Black Pearl, which he disguises in a rose. Instead of going on the run again, Assane hands himself in, but in a nod to the novels, asks if he can read the Lupin series by Maurice Leblanc in his cell.

Just as we think the ending couldn’t be anymore dramatic, up pops Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), the man responsible for framing his father all those years ago and who Assane sent to prison in season 2. Now fate has thrust them both in the same prison, will Pellegrini enact his final revenge?

Will there be a Lupin season 4?

Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a Lupin season 4, however it is expected the series will return, especially after that explosive ending.

In an interview with the Radio Times, co-creator and writer George Kay revealed the show is designed to “run for a long time”.

