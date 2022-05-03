A bizarre Channel 4 documentary follows a man with a penis hanging from his arm

It’s often said that truth is stranger than fiction, but a new Channel 4 documentary really does sound like something from a sci-fi horror novel - and not one that you’d want to read.

The Man With a Penis on his Arm follows three men who have undergone operations to have new or replacement penises.

One of the documentary’s stars is Malcolm MacDonald, who had a replacement penis grafted onto his arm.

The appendage hung around for six years before finally being attached to its rightful place.

Who is Malcolm MacDonald?

Malcolm has become known for a rather unfortunate reason - his penis fell off.

Malcolm, a 47-year-old man from Norfolk and a father of two, lost his penis in 2010 after contracting a devastating blood infection.

His penis fell off into the toilet as a result of the infection, and left Malcolm feeling like a shadow of a man and destroyed his confidence.

Thankfully, doctors were able to graft him a new penis, but it had to be on his arm.

Malcolm believed he would only have to live with the embarrassing bulge in his sleeve for a short time before he could have another operation to move it between his legs.

However, the operation was pushed due to hospital delays and the Covid-19 pandemic, and Malcolm was left with the extra digit for six years.

Why was Malcolm’s replacement penis grafted onto his arm?

Doctors had originally intended to graft the penis between his legs in the first operation, but because of a lack of oxygen in his blood it was safer to graft it to his arm first.

To construct the six inch member, surgeons took a skin flap from his left arm and rolled it into a penis shape.

They also created a urethra within the skin and installed two tubes which could be inflated with a hand pump to enable Malcolm to have erections.

The NHS-funded operation cost £50,000, but the benefit to Malcolm’s life and confidence from having a new penis will no doubt have been priceless.

Malcolm said that despite wearing long sleeves, people would sometimes notice the peculiarity when he was drinking at the pub - he added that he had no choice but to laugh off any comments.

Doctors grafter a six-inch penis onto Malcolm’s left arm

Why did Malcolm’s penis fall off?

If you’re squeamish, it’s probably best to skip this section.

Malcolm had a long term perineum infection which developed into sepsis, turning his fingers, toes and - that most favoured of all digits - his penis, black.

Malcolm told The Sun that when his penis eventually fell off he just picked it up and put it in the bin.

When he went to the hospital he was told that the best doctors could do for him was to roll the remaining stump up.

But Malcolm’s GP later referred him to Professor David Ralph, the ‘penis master’, and the plan to have a new penis grafted from his arm was decided.

Where is Malcolm’s penis now?

A strange question in any circumstances, but nonetheless an important one.

After six years of living with a penis grafted to his left arm, Malcolm was finally able to undergo an operation to have it installed in its proper place.

The nine hour operation was a success, and Malcolm was left feeling like a real man again.

When is The Man With a Penis on His Arm on TV?