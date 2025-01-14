Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Channel 4 is set to air a three-part documentary on the musician Marilyn Manson.

Marilyn Manson, 56, was once regarded as being one of the most iconic and controversial figures in rock music, with hits including ‘Sweet Dreams’, ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘The Fight Song’. But in 2021 ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of years of ‘horrific abuse.’

A new documentary series will air over three consecutive nights unravels the story of Marilyn Manson - real name Brian Warner - of one of rock music’s most polarising figures. Episode one is titled ‘The Birth of Marilyn Manson’ and will explore Brian Warner’s transformation into Marilyn Manson and his rise to stardom.

The second episode ‘Allegations of Abuse’ dives into the allegations against Manson and features an interview with actress Evan Rachel Wood. The final episode ‘The Reckoning’ dives into the fallout from the abuse allegations as well as their wider implications on the entertainment industry.

What was Marilyn Manson accused of?

In February 2021, 'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood named Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser - allegations the singer has denied. The actress and singer were in a relationship from 2007 and got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

Who is Marilyn Manson married to?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: (L-R) Lindsay Usich and Marilyn Manson attend The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium) | Getty Images for The Art of Ely

The singer has been married to photographer Lindsay Warner since 2020. The pair sparked romance rumours back in 2010 when they were spotted together in West Hollywood.

Marilyn Manson was previously married to Dita Von Teese (2005-2007) who spoke out following the accusations. She said: “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

What is Marilyn Manson doing now?

In March 2024 the singer announced a comeback tour for the summer that saw him support Five Finger Death Punch. Despite facing multiple lawsuits of sexual assault.

What is Marilyn Manson’s net worth?

The American singer-songwriter, musician, writer, actor, and artist has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

The documentary Marilyn Manson: Unmasked is available to watch on Channel 4 Tuesday January 14 at 10pm with the next episode’s following on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16.

