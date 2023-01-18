Martin Lewis has been married to fellow TV presenter Lara Lewington since 2009

Martin Lewis is married to fellow TV personality Lara Lewington. (Getty Images)

Lewis’s expertise and experience have been increasingly prevalent in recent times as households face up to the daunting energy prices and the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement

Lewis is best known for founding the MoneySavingExpert website whilst regularly hosting the Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV.

Lewis’s achievements have seen him win the 2022 National Television Award for Best TV Expert - while in 2020 he was also named the Best Personal Finance Broadcast Journalist by ADVFN.

Advertisement

But who is Martin Lewis away from the spotlight and who is his wife Lara Lewington?

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Who is Lara Lewington?

Lara Lewington is a 43-year-old British television presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. She has been married to Martin Lewis since 2009. Lewis commonly refers to her as Mrs Money Saving Expert on his show.

Lewington was born in Chichester in West Sussex and studied at St Mary’s University in Twickenham. During her studies she worked as a runner on the game show It’s a Knockout.

Lara Lewington and Martin Lewis have been married since 2009. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Lewington joined Channel 5 news as a weather presenter whilst later becoming the showbiz correspondent for Five News. She left the channel after six years and briefly worked in the same role for Sky News.

Over the course of her career Lewington has contributed to various shows including The Weakest Link News and Weather special, ITV’s Britain’s best dish and the BBC’s Let’s Dance For Sports Relief.

Advertisement

Lewington is best known now for her role on the BBC television programme Click. The show covers technological news and developments in the world of technology and the internet. Lewington originally joined the show as a reporter in 2011 but since 2018 she has presented the programme alongside Spencer Kelly.

Lewington has an avid interest in technology and she also works as a technology columnist for Woman magazine.

Do they have any children?

Advertisement

Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington have one child together. They are parents to a 10-year-old daughter named Sapphire Susan Lewis.

At the time of her birth Lewis wrote a blog post which said: “Her name is Sapphire Susan Lewis and while she weighs a wee 6lb and 6oz, her weight in joy is immeasurable.”

Advertisement