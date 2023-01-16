The concept of Blue Monday first came into public knowledge in 2004

Blue Monday is said to be ‘the most depressing day of the year’, but what is the day and what are some positive sayings to keep you motivated? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Blue Monday?

After December, January can feel like a huge slog, with cold, dark evenings and post-Christmas comedown. Blue Monday (16 January) is meant to be the focal point of this bad feeling, but, despite Blue Monday’s existence being widely acknowledged, there’s actually no scientific evidence of its existence.

It was actually borne out of a PR stunt. The concept of Blue Monday first came into public knowledge in 2004, when holiday firm Sky Travel tasked psychologist Cliff Arnall with concocting a scientific formula for the January blues.

Blue Monday concept. Young executive business woman playing with a red umbrella on a rainy day. She wears a casual urban look, a red coat, jeans and a white blouse. (Itxu - stock.adobe.com)

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans has instead coined a new term for the day, named ‘Brew Monday’ . The charity said this is a positive day when people should reach out to friends, family and colleagues over a cup of tea to make sure they’re feeling alright.

Samaritans said that we all have good and bad days, and that a calendar date cannot determine when we feel certain things. It also says its Brew Monday idea can be done at any time of the year -not just on one particular day.

15 motivational quotes and positive sayings

If you’re looking for some motivational quotes, regardless of the day, here are 15 positive sayings.

