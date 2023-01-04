Blue Monday is meant to be the worst day of the year for your mental health and wellbeing - but is it really the most depressing day of the year?

With Christmas 2022 all but over and New Year 2023 celebrations having come and gone, we now have to face the long slog of January.

Compared to the parties, meals and family time December brings, January tends to be a very quiet month for most - unless you have some winter sun to look forward to.

Nestled at the heart of January is Blue Monday - the so-called ‘worst day of the year’. On this date, we’re meant to have reached the saddest and most depressing point of the calendar year.

With the highs of Christmas and New Year a distant memory, money still tight after the excesses of December, and the continuous cold, dark days, it’s easy to believe that Blue Monday does exist. Throw the cost of living crisis, strikes and other bad news - like the war in Ukraine - into the mix and the case for its existence in 2023 grows stronger.

But is Blue Monday actually a thing - and, if you are struggling with low mood this month, what could potentially make you feel better? Here’s everything you need to know.

While Blue Monday has become widely accepted, it is actually a myth (image: Shutterstock)

What is Blue Monday?

Any month following December has an impossibly hard act to follow. So, it’s unfortunate for January that it finds itself in this position every year.

This month can feel like an almighty slog given the cold, dark evenings and the post-Christmas comedown. Blue Monday is meant to be the focal point of this bad feeling.

But, despite Blue Monday’s existence being widely acknowledged, there’s actually no scientific evidence of its existence. In fact, it was borne out of a PR stunt.

The concept of Blue Monday first came into public knowledge in 2004, when holiday firm Sky Travel tasked psychologist Cliff Arnall with concocting a scientific formula for the January blues. This has led some to criticise the myth’s widespread acknowledgement, with those suffering from mental health conditions saying the day can be detrimental to their wellbeing as it may cause anxiety.

When is Blue Monday?

It always falls on the third Monday of January, which is Monday 16 January 2023 this year. But it doesn’t have to be a blue day.

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans has coined a new term for the day - ‘Brew Monday’ - a positive day when it says people should reach out to friends, family and colleagues over a cup of tea to make sure they’re feeling alright, or help them to keep their pecker up if they aren’t.

Samaritans says we all have good and bad days, and that a calendar date cannot determine when we feel certain things. It also says its Brew Monday idea should not only be a thing you do today, or in January, but at any time of the year.

Meeting up with friends and family is a good way of getting advice and improving how you feel (image: Shutterstock)

How can you beat the January blues?

While Blue Monday is a myth, the January blues are a real thing. As well as the comedown from the excitement of Christmas and New Year, around two million people in the UK are affected by a medical condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD symptoms include:

depression

sleep problems

lethargy

overeating

irritability

feeling down and unsociable

But there are some simple things you can do to help you through any tough days. It is important to note that if you are really struggling with your mental health, you should seek out advice from a mental health or medical professional.

Exercise

While many people start January with a ‘new year, new me’ attitude, you don’t have to run up and down steep hills to make yourself feel better. Walking in the middle of the day for an hour can be a very effective means of beating back the blues, according to the NHS.

Get outdoors

Given it is often in short supply in winter, it is important to get enough sunlight. But it can also be helpful to spend time in and around nature, according to advice from the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Getting out into the great outdoors can be beneficial to mental health - particularly at this time of year (image: Shutterstock)

Eat healthily

You don’t have to rip up your diet and do Veganuary to eat more healthily. The NHS recommends balancing your craving for carbohydrates, like pasta, with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables.

It may also help to reduce your alcohol consumption, especially if December involved a lot of drinking. Dry January has plenty of tips for how to reduce, or even completely cut out, alcohol over the next month.

Talk to friends and family or seek help

As Samaritans has suggested with its Brew Monday campaign, talking to other people can help you cope with feeling low. The charity also offers support over the phone, via email or online. Other mental health charities, like Mind, also have a variety of services you can use. But just speaking to friends and family can do a world of good.

Look forward

Putting some events in your diary or even just planning a small weekend activity can help you to look forward. But don’t be afraid to reminisce either.