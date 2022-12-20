This Christmas themed optical illusion has been created to test your eyes and your brain

Christmas is a time for relaxing and enjoying quality time with family and friends. For some, this can mean playing games together. There’s traditional board games to consider, of course, but there’s also multiple optical illusions you could take on which would keep you entertained for hours.

This new festive optical illusion has been created specifically with a Yuletide theme, and if you think you’re eagle eyed it will really put your eyes and mind to the test.

So, what does the illusion show and how does it work? Here’s what you need to know.

What does the optical illusion show?

The image shows multiple red and white snowflakes of different sizes against a blue background in two matching designs of slightly different sizes. There are two red snowflakes in total, and while the two red snowflakes may appear to be different sizes they are actually identical. Many people do, however, struggle to train their eyes to see this and actually believe that one of the red snowflakes is bigger than the other.

How does the optical illusion work?

This is known as the ‘Ebbinghaus’ illusion, named after the German psychologist, Hermann Ebbinghaus, who discovered the phenomenon. When the surrounding white snowflakes are closer to the central red snowflake, this makes the red one appear larger.

Meanwhile when the surrounding white snowflakes are further away, the central red snowflake appears smaller. Our brain tells us that the red snowflake on the left must be smaller, because it is far away from the white ones around it, while the right red snowflake seems larger for the opposite reason.

If you stare for long enough, can you see how the snowflakes are actually the same size? Eight in ten people can’t train their brains to do this.

This festive optical illusion shows snowflakes of different colours and sizes - but it is tricking the brain.

Where has the optical illusion come from?

The optical illusion has been created and shared by Jackpotjoy, which is home to a range of online bingo, live casino and slot games.

How can I see more optical illusions?

