There are four different types of animal hiding in plain sight in this image

This new optical illusion reveals whether you’re more likely to go with your heart or your head when making a major decision - and it’s all based on which animal you see in the image first.

The design features a tree scene, which hides an elephant, lion, ostrich and flying birds. The animal you see first is linked to your personality type .

So, which animals are hiding in the image, and what does it reveal about your personality if you see each one first?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the optical illusion?

The optical illusion shows an elephant, lion, ostrich and birds hidden in plain sight.

The animal you see first reveals if you’re a rational thinker who tends to go with your head, or if you are more emotional and you’re more prone to thinking with your heart.

So, what do you see in this image below?

The animal you see first in this image reveals if you think with your heart or head.

Where has the optical illusion come from?

The optical illusion has been created and shared by Jackpotjoy, which is home to a range of online bingo, live casino and slot games.

What does it say about me if I saw an elephant first?

If you were drawn to the elephant, you’re more likely to be led by your head than your heart – thinking over major decisions and weighing up all

the pros and cons, rather than jumping in quickly.

The elephant also indicates various other personality traits including confidence, calmness, and an ability to reassure and comfort others when needed.

People who spot the elephant first are also most likely to come across as trustworthy and have great communication skills that could make them more

suited to being a leader.

What does it say about me if I saw a lion first?

If you were more drawn to the lion, chances are you’re more likely to decide things on impulse and follow your heart over your head.

Seeing a lion also identifies you as being someone who is likely to be very energetic and strong, with a powerful personality and a sense of impulsiveness.

People who saw a lion first may also notice that they aren’t great when it comes to attention to detail, preferring to focus on the bigger picture instead. They are however also likely to

be seen as highly dependable and a rational voice that can help settle arguments.

What does it say about me if I saw an ostrich first?

While these large birds are known for burying their head in the sand, those that see an ostrich first in this image are likely to have excellent instincts, and therefore trust their heart

over their head.

Seeing an ostrich also identifies you as being someone who is likely to be confident and driven with a curiosity to learn.

You are also likely to be highly extroverted, thriving best when surrounded by friends and family. Ostriches must rely on their instincts to survive predators and are able to stay calm under tremendous stress.

While being more instinctual than rational, if you see the ostrich, you are likely to work well both under pressure and alone, and in large groups.

What does it say about me if I saw flying birds first?

If you spotted the birds soaring above the tree before anything else, you are most likely to be a logical thinker who tends to trust your head over your heart.

You are likely to value your freedom and spontaneity above all else.

While you may be able to make last-minute or quick decisions when needed, you do prefer to consider things first rather than diving right in.