A video which appears to show a woman freezing in the street and defying the laws of gravity has caused a stir on TikTok, with some users declaring that “we have slipped into another dimension”.

The video was shared by an anonymous user on the popular social media platform earlier in July and has since gone viral as people attempt to discover what the six second clip actually shows.

This is not the first time that internet users have been baffled by videos and images shared on social media. Who can forget the dress image that went viral in 2017 and left people questioning if it was blue or gold. Then, in 2018, social media influencer and vlogger, Cloe Feldman messed with people’s minds once again with the Yanny or Laurel video, asking people to say what they heard in a four second clip which turned out to be way harder than it sounds. More recently, people have also been left scratching their heads over the TikTok mirror trend, where people were convinced an optical illusion showed a magic mirror effect.

So, what exactly is the frozen woman video and how have people responded to it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the frozen woman TikTok video?

The viral video shows a woman walking down the street as cars pass her. Then, for a split second, she appears to freeze mid step before then continuing on her journey. The video is called ‘NPC caught lacking’ and is aso captioned with the line ‘she was like that for a minute before’. The man filming the video can also be heard expressing his confusion at what he is apparently witnessing, saying “why's she frozen? Bruv, I'm tripping. What the f***?"

The clip was shared by an anonymous TikTok account with the handle @unknown1575489. The account has no biography and has only posted one video. The account still has more than 1,200 followers, however, and also more than 544,000 likes. So, it seems users are so fascinated by the video they are hoping for even more content from the mysterious poster.

A viral video on TikTok appears to show a woman freezing in the middle of the street. (Credit Adobe Photos/TikTok)

How have TikTok users responded to the video?

The reaction to the viral video has been mixed from TikTok users. Some have been left convinced that the woman has defied gravity while others are more sceptical and think there’s some clever camera tricks at play.

One user was convinced they had discovered how the video was created and said “video was shot normally - short freeze was added in post - frame enlarged hiding moving objects - camera shake added to make freeze look live - simple.”

Another thought it had to be an artificial intelligence video, created to look as though it was a real street and a real woman when in fact it’s all fake. One person questioned the video’s authenticity by asking how the creator of the video had managed to film the woman at the exact correct moment and why they were filming in the first place.

One user, however, thought the video showed that “we are all in a simulation”, while another added that “we have slipped into another dimension”. Others suggested that the woman may be a robot of some kind and that she had ‘disconnected’ for a while. Many users have been particularly amazed - and confused - by the fact that the woman’s hair does not move when she stops which does indeed make it appear as though she has frozen in time.

