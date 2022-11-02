Here’s your first look at the new batch of experienced chefs taking part in season 15 of MasterChef: The Professionals

A new season of BBC cookery series MasterChef: The Professionals is coming out this week, and 32 new chefs will be taking part. Judge Monica Galetti, who has been on the show for the last 14 years announced in April that she would be leaving the series. She said that she was leaving the show to spend more time with her family, including her nephew, who is ill.

Galetti will be replaced by Anna Haugh, a chef who runs the European and Irish inspired Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea. Haugh will join regular judges Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace as they critique fellow pros in their search for the best of the best.

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace, and Anna Haugh

Who are the MasterChef: The Professionals 2022 contestants?

So far, 10 of the new season contestants have been revealed - they are:

Chris Finnigan - 37 - Newcastle

Advertisement

Geordie chef Chris began his career aged 18 under the tutelage of Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir, in Oxford. Chris currently works as an executive chef at Leila Lilys, a refined eatery and bar in Newcastle.

Chris

Nikita Pathakji - 24 - Derby

Niki moved south to London to pursue her dream of becoming a chef, training at Westminster Kingsway College. She now works as a junior sous-chef at Kitchen W8, a stylish contemporary European restaurant in the capital.

Nikita

Tasoula Gramozi - Albania

Advertisement

Tasoula was born in Albania but grew up in Greece and now lives in London, where she works at Charlotte Street Hotel Her as a sous chef. Her previous experience includes working at Bibendum and Kol in London and The Samling Hotel in the Lake District.

Tasoula

Nathan Booth - 34 - Liverpool

Nathan currently works as a head chef at Panoramic 34, a modern European restaurant in Liverpool. Previously, he has worked as a head chef at Kelp, and Six by Nico.

Nathan

Gabriella Margiotta - Liverpool

Advertisement

Gabriella works as a chef at her family-run Italian restaurant Cucina di Vincenzo in Liverpool. She also runs her own Youtube channel, Gabriella’s Kitchen, where she shares easy to follow tutorials and cooking content.

Gabriella

Sagar Massey - India

Sagar grew up in Bulandshahr, outside of New Delhi India and now lives in Johnstone, Scotland. Sagar has experience working at restaurants including Martin Wishart’s Loch Lomond - he now works as a senior sous chef at the Marine & Lawn hotel in Troon.

Sagar

Charlie Jeffreys - 24 - Dorchester

Advertisement

Charlie is a Senior Chef De Partie working at the Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester. He has also worked at Yalbury Cottage.

Charlie

Owen Vaughan - Wales

Owen has had experience at different levels in the kitchen, having worked as a junior sous chef and head chef. He was head chef at Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel in North Wales for the last two years, and has since left the role.

Owen

William Rocks - Oban

Advertisement

William Rocks began her career as a chef patron at Tigh an Truish, Oban in April last year. Since working at the restaurant, the venue earned a second AA rosette.

William

Theres Andersson - London

Theres currently works as a sous chef in Niklas Ekstedt’s Scandinavian restaurant Ekstedet at the Yard.

Theres

When is MasterChef: The Professionals on TV?

Advertisement

Season 15 of MasterChef: The Professionals will begin airing on BBC One on Wednesday 2 November at 9pm. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortlay after they are first broadcast. There are 18 episodes in the season - this is when future episodes will air: