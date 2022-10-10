Channel 5 drama Maxine follows the investigation into Maxine Carr, and her fiancé Ian Huntley who killed two schoolgirls 20 years ago

Maxine is a three-part Channel 5 true crime drama series about Maxine Carr, the fiancée of child-killer Ian Huntley. It is based on the Agust 2002 Soham murders and subsequent investigation - Huntley, a school caretaker, killed two 10-year-old schoolgirls Holly Marie Wells and Jessica Aimee Chapman and hid their bodies.

The search for the girls’ bodies was a major effort which took 13 days, though was eventually successful and led to the arrest of both Carr and her fiancé. Carr gained the moniker ‘The Most Hated Woman In Britain’ when her involvement was uncovered. The series was shot in Ireland earlier this year and will premiere on Channel 5 this week.

Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr in new Channel 5 drama Maxine

What is Maxine about?

Maxine follows the investigation into Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley which ensues when the bodies of two missing schoolgirls are discovered. The series begins with Maxine moving to Soham with hopes of a fresh start with her boyfriend Ian Huntley.

Within less than a year of the move, Ian is charged with the abduction and murder of two girls, and Maxine agress to give him an alibi to help him escape justice. However, as the next closes in on the couple, Maxine finds herself in court for perverting the course of justice, and receives as much hatred from the public as her killer boyfriend.

Who is in the cast of Maxine?

Jemma Carlton plays Maxine Carr, the woman who tried to help her husband get away with a double murder of two innocent girls. Maxine is Carlton’s debut screen role, and some who saw her during filming were shocked by how much she resembled the real life Carr. Scott Reid plays Carr’s boyfriend Ian Huntley who killed two children without any clear motive. Reid has previously played Michael Farmer in Line of Duty, DC Mick Clark in true crime series White House Farm, and Quill in fantasy crime drama Carnival Row.

Other cast members include:

Barry John Kinsella as DCI Andy Hebb

David Ryan as SIO Chris Stevenson

Shane Nestor as Howard Gilbert

Simon Coury as Stephen Coward QC

Laurence Foster as Michael Hubbard QC

Molly McCann as Millie Farmer

Steve Edge as Brian Farmer

Natalie Britton as Jane Kerrigan

Jim Roche as Dr Nat Cary

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley and Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr in Maxine

Where was Maxine filmed?

The real-life killings took place in Soham, Cambridgeshire but the series was filmed across the Irish Sea in the Republic of Ireland. The miniseries was shot in the coastal town of Bray, County Wicklow, roughly 12 miles south of Dublin. Parts of the series were shot at the seafront in June this year.

When is the release date of Maxine?

The first episode of the miniseries will air on Channel 5 on Monday 10 October at 9pm. There are three hour-long episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time nightly. Episodes will be available to watch on My5 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Is there a Maxine trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: