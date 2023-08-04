The 71-year-old appeared on the ITV daytime show to talk about his upcoming return to the West End stage

This Morning viewers have been left concerned after Michael Barrymore's appearance on the ITV daytime show on Thursday (3 August).

The 71-year-old actor was on the sofa with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle to discuss his upcoming return to the West End stage as the director of Laurel and Chaplin, however at one point This Morning host Josie Gibson had to tell him “it’s my turn now” after he spoke over her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans have been quick to describe the interview as a “car crash” on social media, while others praised the former TV presenter.

So, what happened on This Morning, why are fans concerned and what has Michael Barrymore said about the interview? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened in Michael Barrymore This Morning interview?

Barrymore appeared in an interview on the daytime magazine programme to talk about his return to the limelight.

However, fans have taken to social media concerned about the star's demeanor who appeared to slur his words. He was also criticised for the way he spoke to the show's hosts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On X (formally known as Twitter), Sara said: "Well that was proper car crash tv there with Michael Barrymore. The fact that he couldn’t string a sentence together and his speech was so slurred he was incoherent will be all brushed under the carpet unlike the way they treated Kerry Katona."

Matthew Steeples felt similarly and has put in a complaint to Ofcom. He said: I have made a formal complaint to Ofcom about This Morning car crash interview yesterday by Josie Gibson & Craig Doyle with Michael Barrymore."

Fans were also left upset by the interview, with Julie saying: "I thought I loved Michael Barrymore - this was his big chance, but he blew it."