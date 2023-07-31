Speaking to his co-host Josie Gibson he said his race bike had been ‘nicked’

ITV daytime TV has faced a major shake-up in its schedule thanks to the Women’s World Cup which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Due to the difference in time zones. This has left This Morning with a significantly reduced summer schedule, much to fan’s disappointment.

So, what did Craig Doyle say about his bike being stolen? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Craig Doyle say on This Morning?

Doyle opened up to fellow presenter Josie Gibson on This Morning after she asked him what he’d been up to during his time off. It was then that the Irish presenter revealed that as well as having a busy time with his family during their summer holiday from school, he had had his bike stolen.

This Morning presenter Craig Doyle has revealed that his bike has been stolen (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Reported by OK! he explained: “My bike was nicked! Yeah, my race bike,” to which Gibson replied “Oh babe, I’m sorry”. Doyle continued that his bike had a “very tiny saddle”, he added: “If there’s someone walking around and not able to walk very well, it’s because the saddle is tiny and it hurts.”

Doyle was asked by his co-host how much the bike was worth but didn’t go into the numbers, instead emphasising the “memories”, he said: “it’s worth a lot and memories. I have memories on my bike, do you know what I means? If there’s someone walking round right now and they aren’t able to walk very well, it’s because the saddle is tiny and it hurts.”

Why is Craig Doyle presenting This Morning?

Doyle and his fellow presenter Gibson are filling in for This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary who revealed last week that they would be stepping down for their summer break.

The Mirror reported that ITV aired a promotional video of the new presenters, along with a voiceover which said: “We get to spend our summer horsing around with Josie and Craig. Joined by absolutely cracking guests, delicious food and a lot of laughs along the way. Josie and Craig, next week on This Morning.”