Nationalworld’s Mini Babble podcast brings you viewing recommendations for the weekend and beyond. Highlights include Tokyo vice and the I’m A Celeb final.

Mini Babble, presented by NationalWorld’s Digital Trend’s Writer Steven Ross, is the sister podcast to Screen Babble, which features in depth discussion of TV content past, present, and future. Mini Babble sorts the wheat from the chaff to let you know what is worth watching over the coming week.

On this week’s podcast highlights include the I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here final which will see the next king or queen of the jungle crowned- and here’s hoping it’s not Matt Hancock. Crime drama Tokyo Vice, which sees Ansel Elgort play a crime reporter who is embedded with the Tokyo Police force and uncovers rampant corruption in the system, is also worth a watch.

American crime series, Secrets of Playboy, has been exported to Channel 4 and will be airing weekly - the series features archival footage and exclusive interviews and lifts the lid on Hugh Hefner’s empire. Another true crime series that is likely to prove very popular is Ghislaine Maxwell: Filth Rich on Netflix. The docuseries features interviews with survivors and was made following Maxwell’s trial, in which she was convicted for child sex trafficking.

Ansel Elgort in Tokyo Vice

