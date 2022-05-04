The six-part series is entertaining fans around the world - but how long will the wait be for the next instalment?

Moon Knight, the latest Marvel television series to hit Disney+, arrived on Wednesday 30 March.

The series stars Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero and his various secret identities, and features Ethan Hawke as villain Arthur Harrow.

But just when will the next episode of the series be made available, and how long do fans have to wait to get their fix of Marvel?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Moon Knight about?

Moon Knight is a superhero with dissociative identity disorder – this means (in the comics and this television adaptation, at least) that museum employee Steven Grant doesn’t realise that when he blacks out and has gaps in his memory that he’s out being a superhero.

The character is closely associated with ancient Egyptian myths and legends. In his superhero guise, Moon Knight is the embodiment of the Egyptian spirit of vengeance Khonshu, who instructs Moon Knight to carry out his violent will.

This series sees zealot preacher Arthur Harrow pursue Steven Grant for something he stole from him while he was Moon Knight – which Grant, of course, doesn’t remember at all.

Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant (and Marc Spector, and Moon Knight, and possibly Jake Lockley too – there’s a lot of different identities to the character). Isaac is best-known for his appearances in the Star Wars film trilogy, though he’s also well known for Inside Llewyn Davis, Dune, Show Me A Hero, The Card Counter, and Scenes From A Marriage.

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector in Marvel's Moon Knight which is coming to Disney Plus.

Ethan Hawke stars as Arthur Harrow, the villain of the piece. Hawke has previously starred in Gattaca, The Good Lord Bird, and Boyhood.

They’re joined by May Calamawy (Ramy) as a mysterious figure from Marc Spector’s past, F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest) as the voice of Khonshu, Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising) as Midnight Man, and Rey Lucas (Orange is the New Black) as Marc Spector’s father.

When are new episodes released?

There are going to be six episodes of Moon Knight, each around 40-50 minutes long.

Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, through to the start of May.

When will episode 6 be released?

Four episodes of Moon Knight (the first, third, fifth, and sixth) were directed by Mohamed Diab, an Egyptian filmmaker best-known for his debut film Cairo 678, about a group of vigilante women taking on a sexual harassment epidemic.

The second and fourth episodes of Moon Knight were directed by collaborators Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, who previously directed episodes of The Twilight Zone reboot and Archive 81, as well as horror movies Resolution, V/H/S: Viral, and The Endless.

Episode 5 of Moon Knight will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday 4 May.

It will be available - as is often the case with new episodes of Disney+ originals - at 8am BST.

Disney+ viewers in the UK get it good, safe in the knowledge that they can get a good night’s sleep on Tuesday evening and wake up the next morning without having missed the latest episodes.