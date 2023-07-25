MPs request evidence from Sun editor over Huw Edwards and Dan Wootton allegations

The influential Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee has written to Victoria Newton asking for information on the Huw Edwards story and Dan Wootton allegations.

MPs on the influential Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee have written to The Sun editor asking for information around the Huw Edwards story and Dan Wootton allegations.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, the chair, wrote to editor Victoria Newton asking for information on how the newspaper verified the story, which alleged the BBC presenter paid more than £36,000 for sexual images from a teenager. She also asked if the Sun was undertaking any internal reviews about the case.

Dinenage said: "Our role is not to challenge individual stories or editorial decisions, but we would be grateful if you could set out the processes by which The Sun verifies any story it chooses to report, especially those where issues of privacy may be at stake."

She added: "Given the concerns that have been reported about inaccuracies, changing narratives and lack of engagement with some of the parties involved in the case of Mr Edwards, we would also be interested to understand what was done to verify this specific story and what, if any, reviews or discussions are ongoing about The Sun’s procedures and reporting in this case and any wider lessons to be learned."

Dinenage also requested information about Sun and New of the World journalist Dan Wootton, who has been accused by the Byline Times of paying "thousands of pounds" for sexually explicit images. The publishers of the Sun and MailOnline have said they are investigating these allegations, including that the GB News presenter used a pseudonym.

The Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee has requested information from the Sun and the BBC about Huw Edwards and Dan Wootton. Credit: Getty/Adobe/Mark Hall

Wootton said he was the subject of a "smear campaign", telling GB News viewers that while he had "made errors of judgement in the past ... the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue".

Dinenage said: "Allegations have been made about a former employee of The Sun, Dan Wootton, who has been reported as being involved in payments for sexual material. We would be grateful if you could set out what investigations are taking place into this matter."

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee also wrote to BBC chairwoman Dame Elan Closs Stephens to request further details about the reviews into wider BBC processes the corporation is carrying out in light of the allegations and its plans to publish the findings.

The letter said it believes it is “entirely appropriate” that the BBC’s fact-finding investigation into the claims against Edwards remains a “confidential process” to respect the privacy of the individuals concerned. However, it asks for the the corporation’s two wider reviews to be conducted in a “transparent manner”.

In a letter from Closs Stephens to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, it outlined that the BBC is undertaking two pieces of work which will look into the corporations’ protocols and procedures. The first will examine if the ‘red flagging’ of non-editorial complaints made to the BBC can “appropriately identify matters that require referring up within the organisation”.

The second review will assess the effectiveness of current BBC policies and processes in light of the specifics of Edwards case. It is being led by BBC group chief operating officer Leigh Tavaziva and will be overseen by the board’s senior independent director Sir Nicholas Serota.

On Monday, the BBC described BBC News’ reporting of allegations made against Edwards as “proportionate” following complaints the broadcaster gave the story “too much coverage”.

On 7 July, The Sun published claims that an unnamed BBC presenter had paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos, and on 9 July the BBC confirmed that the presenter had been suspended.

Dame Elan Closs Stephens, Acting Chair, BBC, giving evidence to the Communications and Digital Committee at the House of Lords, London

TV and radio stars came out and declared they were not the presenter, and the BBC was urged by some people to name the person. Around five days later, Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind, said the Welsh TV presenter was the person referred to in the Sun's story.

