Dan Wootton has made a name for himself as one of the faces of GB News. Before that, the presenter has had a long standing career in UK media.

Sexual offence allegations have been made against him - which he denies strenuously, saying they are a smear campaign and are 'simply untrue'.

The journalist and presenter was born in New Zealand and is currently on holiday there taking a break from his work commitments. He moved to the United Kingdom when he was 21 and holds both New Zealand and British citizenship.

Throughout his career, he has worn many hats, most notably as an advisor on the Lorraine show as well as the executive editor of newspaper The Sun. He began his career as a journalist in his native New Zealand, writing an entertainment column for the Wellington-based broadsheet newspaper The Dominion Post and was also a reporter for the daily television show Good Morning.

Wootton joined the News of the World TV team in February 2007, becoming TV editor in November 2007, and show-business editor in November 2008. He was editor until the publication’s closure in 2011 which led to him becoming a columnist for the Daily Mail as well as the editor at large for Now magazine.

He has made frequent appearances on the Lorrain show from 2011 until his final appearance in 2019. During his time on the show he would address Hollywood and celebrity news.

In 2021, Wootton testified in the Leveson Inquiry about the News International phone hacking scandal, where he denied illegally publishing stories collected through phone hacking while editor at the News of the World.

Wootton joined The Sun newspaper in 2013 where he launched a new Sunday column. He was credited with breaking the “Megxit” story in January 2020, which prompted Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to issue an announcement within hours, confirming their plans for stepping back from their royal duties.

Wootton departed from The Sun and talkRADIO to join MailOnline as a columnist. He also began presenting a daily show, four days a week, on GB News. In 2021, his GB News programme titled Tonight Live with Dan Wootton was shortened to two hours long and renamed Dan Wootton tonight.

What is Dan Wootton’s salary?