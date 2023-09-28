Telling news your way
Dan Wootton: MailOnline terminates GB News host contract as columnist amid Laurence Fox row

GB News presenter Don Wootton's contract as a MailOnline columnist has been terminated.

By Rahmah Ghazali
59 minutes ago
MailOnline has terminated GB News presenter Don Wootton's freelance column, it has been announced.

A spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said: “Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract.”

Wootton was on Wednesday suspended by GB News following remarks made by Laurence Fox on the broadcaster’s show. The comments about a female journalist have been described as “unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible”.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight, actor-turned-politician Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe, including asking: “Who would want to s*** that?”

In a statement, the channel said: “GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.

“This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox. We are conducting a full investigation.”

Wootton has apologised for the remarks, saying he “regretted” the interview.

