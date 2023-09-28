Dan Wootton Tonight: Ofcom launches investigation into Tuesday’s episode after 7,300 complaints filed
Regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into Tuesday’s episode of Dan Wootton Tonight following complaints.
Ofcom has started an investigation into Tuesday’s episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News after receiving around 7,300 complaints, the regulator said.
Wootton was on Wednesday suspended by GB News following remarks made by Laurence Fox on the broadcaster’s show. The comments about a female journalist have been described as “unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible”.
Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight, actor-turned-politician Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe, including asking: “Who would want to s*** that?”
He was subsequently suspended by MailOnline as its columnist on Thursday (September 28).