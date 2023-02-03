Conservative MP Nadine Dorries will interview former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the launch episode of her new Talk TV chat show, Friday Night with Nadine

Sitting Conservative MP Nadine Dorries will launch her own talk show, Friday Night with Nadine, tonight on Talk TV. Nadine will join a roster of other, bigger names on Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV network including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Kyle, Vanessa Feltz, and Sharon Osbourne.

Her new role comes after it was announced that Conservative MP and former Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg will present his own chat show on right-wing channel GB News. Rees-Mogg’s esteemed colleagues include the likes of Nigel Farage, Dan Wootton, and Esther and Philip McVey.

Nadine’s previous contribution to British television includes a stint on reality series I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2012 (she was the first contestant to be voted off), for which she lost the Conservative whip - a decade before Matt Hancock did the same thing.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire has bagged a big name to interview for her launch show - she will be joined by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The divisive leader, who was pushed out of office when more than 50 of his own MPs resigned over two days, will sit down for a chat with one of the few MPs that has remained loyal to him throughout his rocky premiership and beyond.

What is Friday Night with Nadine about?

To preserve impartiality, Ofcom states that serving politicians cannot present news programmes but are allowed to helm current affairs and other non-news TV and radio shows.

Friday Night with Nadine is a current affairs talk show and has been billed as “an irreverent look at the week’s news and a lively mix of topical chat with guests from the world of politics, culture and sport”.

Nadine’s first interview will be with her former boss and lifelong muse, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Dorries said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23 year political career and experiences at the dispatch box to good use.

“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No.10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”

Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg are the latest serving MPs to launch their own talk shows

Johnson, who resigned after three years in office marred by scandals including (but not limited to) illegally proroguing parliament, claims of using donor funds to refurbish his Downing Street flat, Partygate, and the appointment of an MP to his cabinet who had had allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

It is unclear whether Nadine will take Boris to task over any of his scandals whilst in office - or the ones that have come out in the months since his resignation - such as the revelation that more than £200,000 in taxpayer cash could be used for his Partygate defence. Perhaps she’ll ask him how he’s getting on with his Shakespeare biography.

When is Friday Night with Nadine on TV?

Friday Night with Nadine will begin on Friday 3 February at 8pm on Talk TV. And if one sitting isn’t enough, the programme will be repeated at 11pm the same night and at 3am on Saturday. Episodes will air at the same time weekly.