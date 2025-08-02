The BBC has launched a formal review into Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, after multiple complaints were raised by colleagues about her behaviour.

Munchetty, 50, is reportedly “under review” as executives assess whether to escalate the matter into a full investigation. Internal concerns include accusations of “hard” and “bullying” behaviour across both BBC Breakfast and her Radio 5 Live show.

According to the Sun, sources also claim she was recently pulled aside by management over an alleged off-air sexual remark made at 5 Live.

“Following the amount of people who have come forward to share their experiences with Naga, the BBC has officially moved to place the complaints under review,” they told the tabloid. “The review is to ascertain whether a full-on investigation is required - and that could come in weeks.”

Past incidents include a complaint of bullying on 5 Live and reported use of sexually crude language.

The BBC was also forced to issue an apology after a tense interview between Munchetty and Geri Horner in 2023.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values. We have robust processes in place and encourage staff to raise concerns directly with us.”

Munchetty has been with BBC Breakfast since 2014 and currently hosts from Thursday to Saturday alongside Charlie Stayt.

She also presents a morning show on Radio 5 Live three times a week. She is the BBC’s 10th highest-paid presenter, earning about £355,000 per year.