Netflix: 3 Body Problem to return for second and final series
and live on Freeview channel 276
Netflix has confirmed that a cult show will return - but that its next series will be its last.
The streaming giant’s 3 Body Problem is a time-travel thriller in which humanity has to confront an existential threat after being contacted by an alien species. It was adapted from author Cixin Liu’s trilogy, and was made by the team behind the smash Games of Thrones.
Despite the books providing three instalments of source material, the television adaptation is set to only run to two series.
In a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunners said: “We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”
The Sun has reported that the second series will be the final one, even though the showrunners originally wanted to stretch the story over four series. It’s not clear how many episodes will be in the second series - the first had eight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.