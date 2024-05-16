Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Netflix show 3 Body Problem will return - but not for long

Netflix has confirmed that a cult show will return - but that its next series will be its last.

The streaming giant’s 3 Body Problem is a time-travel thriller in which humanity has to confront an existential threat after being contacted by an alien species. It was adapted from author Cixin Liu’s trilogy, and was made by the team behind the smash Games of Thrones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the books providing three instalments of source material, the television adaptation is set to only run to two series.

In a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunners said: “We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”