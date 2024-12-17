Netflix Christmas films: What's new including Carry-On - and Christmas classics you can watch right now
For Netflix customers, there’s no shortage of choice this year, with a bit of something for everyone. Whether you prefer action-packed Christmas capers, or more family-friendly animations, the streaming giant has you covered this festive season.
New Netflix Christmas films for 2024
Netflix has a host of new festive flicks to get get you through the season.
Taron Edgerton stars in the new action-thriller Carry-On, available now. Reminiscent of Die Hard, the story follows a airport security agent as he is blackmailed into letting a dangerous package onto a Christmas Day flight.
For rom-com fans, Netflix’s smash hit Hot Frosty will provide laughs as a widow Kathy encounters a hunky snowman brought to life by a magical scarf. As bonkers as it sounds, critics have warmly welcomed the flick, which has been branded “knowingly goofy with its steamy twist on the magic of Christmas” by Rotten Tomatoes.
In the same vein as the rom-coms, think Magic Mike but festive for this next film. The Merry Gentlemen, starring Chad Michael Murray, sees Broadway dancer Ashley returns to her small home town as she attempts to save her parent’s club by putting on an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.
One for the family to enjoy is That Christmas, an animated film based on the story of the same name by Love Actually creator Richard Curtis. In the spirit of Love Actually, this family-friendly film follows a series of intertwining stories over the course of a snowstorm, with a star-studded voice cast including Bill Nighy, Fiona Shaw and Succession star Brian Cox.
Classic Christmas films available on Netflix in UK
Alongside some new Christmas-themed films, Netflix viewers will be able to catch some festive classics on the streaming platform. Here are some of the Christmas favourites you can watch now:
- The Holiday
- Nativity
- The Christmas Chronicles
- Last Christmas
- The Princess Switch
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
- The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star
