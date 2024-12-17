It’s that time of year when all you want to do is settle down on the sofa and catch a festive film.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Netflix customers, there’s no shortage of choice this year, with a bit of something for everyone. Whether you prefer action-packed Christmas capers, or more family-friendly animations, the streaming giant has you covered this festive season.

New Netflix Christmas films for 2024

Netflix has a host of new festive flicks to get get you through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taron Edgerton stars in the new action-thriller Carry-On, available now. Reminiscent of Die Hard, the story follows a airport security agent as he is blackmailed into letting a dangerous package onto a Christmas Day flight.

Here are some of the new and classic Christmas films you can watch on Netflix right now. | AFP via Getty Images

For rom-com fans, Netflix’s smash hit Hot Frosty will provide laughs as a widow Kathy encounters a hunky snowman brought to life by a magical scarf. As bonkers as it sounds, critics have warmly welcomed the flick, which has been branded “knowingly goofy with its steamy twist on the magic of Christmas” by Rotten Tomatoes.

In the same vein as the rom-coms, think Magic Mike but festive for this next film. The Merry Gentlemen, starring Chad Michael Murray, sees Broadway dancer Ashley returns to her small home town as she attempts to save her parent’s club by putting on an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

One for the family to enjoy is That Christmas, an animated film based on the story of the same name by Love Actually creator Richard Curtis. In the spirit of Love Actually, this family-friendly film follows a series of intertwining stories over the course of a snowstorm, with a star-studded voice cast including Bill Nighy, Fiona Shaw and Succession star Brian Cox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classic Christmas films available on Netflix in UK

Alongside some new Christmas-themed films, Netflix viewers will be able to catch some festive classics on the streaming platform. Here are some of the Christmas favourites you can watch now:

The Holiday

Nativity

The Christmas Chronicles

Last Christmas

The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star