Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netflix has introduced a new feature on their iOS app that will help to make binging some of their most popular shows even easier.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streaming giant is known for their bingeable series, with hits such as The Night Agent and Squid Game topping the Netflix charts in recent weeks. Now, iPhone and iPad users have been given a new feature in the iOS app that will make watching your favourite shows even easier.

A new ‘download season’ button has been added to each programme profile that will allow you to easily save entire seasons to your device offline with just one click, rather than having to download individual episodes. The feature was already available on the company’s Android app, but has now made the jump to iOS too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement announcing the move, Netflix said: "Today, we’re adding a much-requested Season Download button for all iPhone and iPad users. This feature, which Android users already know and love, allows you to download every episode in a season with just one tap.

"Whether you're gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of The Night Agent, a cross-country train ride with XO Kitty Season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button."

A new 'download season' button has been added to Netflix's iOS app, meaning iPhone and iPad users can save entire shows to their device with one click. | Screenshot

The move comes after Netflix announced that prices in the US set to rise again. While shows such as Squid Game season two, the live Jake Paul-Make Tyson boxing event and the live Christmas Day NFL matches hosted by Netflix at the end of 2024 increased subscribers by almost 19 million, the streaming service has said that the prices of its cheapest plan will rise from $6.99 to $7.99. The standard plan with no adverts will rise to $17.99 from $15.49.

As of yet there is not plan to raise prices in the UK, according to a spokesman for the service. The last time prices were raised in the UK was in in 2023.