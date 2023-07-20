New Netflix customers in the UK will now need to pay a minimum of £10.99 per month for an advert-free viewing experience

Netflix is introducing a new pricing structure for its customers in the UK and the US, months after it introduced the highly-publicised password sharing crackdown.

The service is home to some of the biggest streaming hits of the past few years, with shows such as Stranger Things and Bridgerton becoming popular binge-watching options for viewers. But new pricing plans announced by the company may make it more expensive to catch the newest series of your favourite show.

Netflix’s new rules to reduce password sharing have actually paid off for the streaming service, which has seen subscriber numbers increase. The platform has added 5.9 million subscribers in the past three months, marking a boost for the service which saw subscriber numbers drop in the past few years.

In the latest move, Netflix has scrapped the £6.99 per month ‘basic ad-free’ tier subscription to the service for customers. Now those hoping to keep their costs as low as possible will be looking at an advert-supported viewing experience instead.

Will my Netflix bill get more expensive?

Despite the company getting rid of their £6.99 ‘basic ad-free’ option, it won’t actually affect customers who are already subscribed under this option.

The tier is only no longer available as a subscription option to new or rejoicing members. Therefore, as long as you don’t cancel your Netflix subscription or alter your plan, you will still pay the £6.99 per month for the basic ad-free option.

The company said on its website: “If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account."

Netflix has changed its pricing structure with UK members now only able to have an ad-free viewing experience for a minimum of £10.99 per month. (Credit: Getty Images)

While it might be seen that Netflix is attempting to move more people onto a more expensive plan by scrapping the £6.99 tier, they are actually attempting to lure more members to their ad-supported plan as the cheaper option.

The streaming service continues to compete with other platforms such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ by pushing customers towards its ad-supported, cheaper option.

How do adverts work on Netflix?

Similar to adverts shown on television, they will play at the beginning of your show and periodically throughout depending on the length of your episode or film.

However, there also won’t be any adverts on the platform’s interface or any pop-ups, with ads instead only playing as you click into the video player.

How much does Netflix cost in the UK?

As of the date of writing, a subscription to Netflix will cost a minimum of £4.99 per month for UK customers.

The cheapest option, priced at £4.99, offers a standard package with ads. In this package, customers are offered video quality of up to 1080p, with streaming available on TV, computer, phone and tablet on two devices at a time. However, downloads are not available under this plan.

The next step up in price is the ‘standard’ plan, which costs £10.99 per month. Included in this package is all of the features of the £4.99 package, without the ad-supported viewing experience, and also adding the ability to download episodes, series and films to your device and adding one user who doesn’t live at the registered address.

