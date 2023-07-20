Steven revisits Con Man, Kelly recommends The Stranger, and Alex interviews Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland about their new series Fifteen-Love. Plus, the SAG-AFTRA strike, Indiana Jones, and Champion.

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven has been to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - he wasn’t so fond - which stirs up Kelly’s memories of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. Alex, meanwhile, has started watching Champion (which he enjoyed) and Dreaming Whilst Black (which he’ll tell you more about next week when the embargo lifts). Kelly also recently caught The Stranger on Netflix - a Joel Edgerton movie based on a true crime story, rather than based on the Billy Joel song.

Next, it’s a slight shake up from the norm as we look at the SAG-AFTRA strike, and explain a little bit about why the actors are currently on strike in the US. What’s the problem with streaming residuals? What are big studios planning to do with AI actors? And what actually is a self tape? (Screen Babble, of course, stands in solidarity with all exploited workers.)

After that, Alex takes a closer look at Fifteen-Love, Amazon Prime Video’s new drama set in the world of elite tennis. We’re joined as well by stars Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland, who reveal what drew them to the show in the first place, explain how they each influenced the others’ performance, and discuss how best to depict the sensitive subject matter the show deals with.

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future by revisiting Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion’s webseries Con Man (just in time for SDCC 2023). How does the series compare to the likes of Staged and Episodes? How well does it capture the world of pop culture celebrity? And is it still worth watching?