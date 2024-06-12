Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Netflix app will be removed from some TVs beginning July

Netflix will soon become unavailable on more TVs than initially expected. Originally, it was reported that the Netflix app would be removed from 16 Sony TV models and two generations of Apple TVs starting in July. However, this number has now increased to 60 devices in total.

According to the Sun, the streaming service is discontinuing support for these older models, which are about a decade old and can no longer support the technical requirements of the Netflix app, despite users having paid subscriptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of next month, Netflix will no longer be accessible on an additional 42 Sony TV models. Some of the affected models include:

S9 Series:

KD-65S9005B

KD-75S9005B

W6 Series:

KDL-40W605B

KDL-48W605B

KDL-60W605B

W7 Series:

KDL-32W705B

KDL-32W706B

KDL-42W705B

KDL-42W706B

KDL-50W705B

KDL-50W706B

W70 Series:

KDL-32W705C

KDL-40W705C

KDL-48W705C

Netflix will soon become unavailable on more TVs than initially expected. | Getty Images

W8 Series:

KDL-42W805B

KDL-42W815B

KDL-42W817B

KDL-42W828B

KDL-42W829B

KDL-50W805B

KDL-50W815B

KDL-50W817B

KDL-50W828B

KDL-50W829B

KDL-55W805B

KDL-55W815B

KDL-55W817B

KDL-55W828B

KDL-55W829B

W85 Series:

KDL-60W855B

W95 Series:

KDL-55W955B

KDL-65W955B

X85 Series:

KD-49X8505B

KD-55X8505B

KD-65X8505B

KD-70X8505B

X9 Series:

KD-55X9005B

KD-65X9005B

KD-79X9005B

X95 Series:

KD-65X9505B

KD-85X9505B

The app will stop working on these models as of July 24, 2024. Additionally, on July 23, the Netflix app will cease to function on 16 more TV models, including:

KDL-60W610B

KDL-60W630B

KDL-55X830B

KDL-65X830B

KDL-70X830B

XBR-55X800B

XBR-65X800B

XBR-49X850B

XBR-55X850B

XBR-65X850B

XBR-70X850B

XBR-55X900B

XBR-65X900B

XBR-79X900B

XBR-65X950B

XBR-85X950B