Netflix to end support for 60 Sony TV models and older Apple TVs starting July 2024 - full list
Netflix will soon become unavailable on more TVs than initially expected. Originally, it was reported that the Netflix app would be removed from 16 Sony TV models and two generations of Apple TVs starting in July. However, this number has now increased to 60 devices in total.
According to the Sun, the streaming service is discontinuing support for these older models, which are about a decade old and can no longer support the technical requirements of the Netflix app, despite users having paid subscriptions.
As of next month, Netflix will no longer be accessible on an additional 42 Sony TV models. Some of the affected models include:
S9 Series:
- KD-65S9005B
- KD-75S9005B
W6 Series:
- KDL-40W605B
- KDL-48W605B
- KDL-60W605B
W7 Series:
- KDL-32W705B
- KDL-32W706B
- KDL-42W705B
- KDL-42W706B
- KDL-50W705B
- KDL-50W706B
W70 Series:
- KDL-32W705C
- KDL-40W705C
- KDL-48W705C
W8 Series:
- KDL-42W805B
- KDL-42W815B
- KDL-42W817B
- KDL-42W828B
- KDL-42W829B
- KDL-50W805B
- KDL-50W815B
- KDL-50W817B
- KDL-50W828B
- KDL-50W829B
- KDL-55W805B
- KDL-55W815B
- KDL-55W817B
- KDL-55W828B
- KDL-55W829B
W85 Series:
- KDL-60W855B
W95 Series:
- KDL-55W955B
- KDL-65W955B
X85 Series:
- KD-49X8505B
- KD-55X8505B
- KD-65X8505B
- KD-70X8505B
X9 Series:
- KD-55X9005B
- KD-65X9005B
- KD-79X9005B
X95 Series:
- KD-65X9505B
- KD-85X9505B
The app will stop working on these models as of July 24, 2024. Additionally, on July 23, the Netflix app will cease to function on 16 more TV models, including:
- KDL-60W610B
- KDL-60W630B
- KDL-55X830B
- KDL-65X830B
- KDL-70X830B
- XBR-55X800B
- XBR-65X800B
- XBR-49X850B
- XBR-55X850B
- XBR-65X850B
- XBR-70X850B
- XBR-55X900B
- XBR-65X900B
- XBR-79X900B
- XBR-65X950B
- XBR-85X950B
Moreover, the app will also be removed from second and third-generation Apple TVs on July 31, 2024. Sony confirmed that Netflix will be removed from the apps menu on all affected models.
