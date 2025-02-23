A new Netflix series landing this week featuring former Doctor Who and Bridgerton star.

A new Netflix series starring Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is coming to the platform this week. The series is based on a true story and will see a group of mothers “battle for justice” following the Corby poisonings.

It will show viewers what it was like for those affected by “one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals”, explains Netflix. In a post on X, Netflix shared a trailer for the new series, explaining the series “follows a group of mothers fighting to bring a terrible truth to surface and justice for their children.”

A few big names will feature in the new limited series, including Whittaker, Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle, Boiling Point star Stephen McMillan and more. The cast list for Netflix’s Toxic Town cast includes the following actors, according to the streaming giant:

Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre

Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor

Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon

Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen

Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas

Rory Kinnear as Des Collins

Stephen McMillan

Lauren Lyle

Joe Dempsie

Michael Socha

Karla Crome

If you have a Netflix account, you can start watching Toxic Town from this week. Toxic Town will be available to watch on Thursday, February 27.