Netflix Toxic Town: New series landing this week starring Jodie Whittaker and Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie - when does it come out?
A new Netflix series starring Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is coming to the platform this week. The series is based on a true story and will see a group of mothers “battle for justice” following the Corby poisonings.
It will show viewers what it was like for those affected by “one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals”, explains Netflix. In a post on X, Netflix shared a trailer for the new series, explaining the series “follows a group of mothers fighting to bring a terrible truth to surface and justice for their children.”
A few big names will feature in the new limited series, including Whittaker, Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle, Boiling Point star Stephen McMillan and more. The cast list for Netflix’s Toxic Town cast includes the following actors, according to the streaming giant:
- Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre
- Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor
- Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon
- Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen
- Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas
- Rory Kinnear as Des Collins
- Stephen McMillan
- Lauren Lyle
- Joe Dempsie
- Michael Socha
- Karla Crome
If you have a Netflix account, you can start watching Toxic Town from this week. Toxic Town will be available to watch on Thursday, February 27.
