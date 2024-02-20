Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can I Tell You A Secret? The new true crime docuseries tells the story of the many women who were targeted by Britain’s worst cyber stalker Matthew Hardy. The two-part series explores the womens' personal experiences as well as teaming up with The Guardian journalist Sirin Kale who was behind the original investigation (and also hosted the Can I Tell You A Secret? podcast).

Who is Matthew Hardy?

During his reign of terror Matthew Hardy, 31, started terrorising women that he knew from the age of 17. After reportedly having a difficult time at school, he began by messaging girls in his class and other girls from a sixth form college in Cheshire where he lived. He would create fake accounts and send messages that would cause distress like their friends were talking about them behind their backs or their boyfriends were being unfaithful.

It didn’t stop at school though. Matthew Hardy went on to harass complete strangers for over a decade. He eventually turned his focus to women that had a large number of followers on social media.

When did Matthew Hardy get arrested?

Matthew Hardy was eventually arrested in 2020 and charged in March 2021. However, he had been known to police since 2011. After pleading guilty to impersonating a woman on Facebook, Matthew received a suspended prison sentence and 250 hours of community service.

What’s even more shocking is that he continued to commit crimes. He was charged for harassing a former classmate in 2014 and was given a restraining order which he breached on many occasions. In 2016 Women’s rights activist Gina Martin reported Hardy to the police after he targeted her. It is believed there could be hundreds of victims who suffered because of him.

How long was Matthew Hardy sentenced for?

Finally in 2019, PC Kevin Anderson was assigned to a stalking case involving Hardy, his research found over 100 logs on the system about Hardy, from 62 victims; he’d been arrested 10 times.

Matthew Hardy was sentenced to nine years in prison - the longest sentence handed to a cyber stalker in the UK. However, The Guardian reported that Matthew Hardy’s attorney argued the sentence was excessive because Matthew had Asperger's Syndrome and was incapable of understanding the impact of his actions on his victims. His sentence was reduced to eight years on appeal.

When will Matthew Hardy be released from prison?

Despite being sentenced to nine years in 2021 and that being reduced to eight in 2022, Matthew Hardy could be released on licence as early as 2025 according to The Guardian.

Speaking to the publication Sirin Kale explained: “One of the reasons I’ve always been interested in it is that the conviction rate is so pitiful.” Based on research found by the Suzy Lamplugh trust, a leading UK charity devoted to reducing the risk of stalking and harassment, about 0.1% of cases result in a conviction. Sirin added “That’s just insane. It’s basically a crime that isn’t being prosecuted.”

Is there a trailer for Can I Tell You A Secret?

Netflix released an official trailer, but be warned it sounds a bit creepy.

When is the release date for Can I Tell You A Secret?

The two part series Can I Tell You A Secret? Is available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday February 21.