A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK in July 2023, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s June releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this July, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Mariel Molino as Elena Santos and Amy Acker as Tory Ayres in The Watchful Eye (Credit: Disney+/Freeform)

The Watchful Eye | Wednesday 5 July

Elena Santos (Mariel Molino) starts working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family at The Greybourne, an imposing and mysterious Manhattan building. Amy Acker (Dollhouse) and Warren Christie (Alphas) also star in this series about deadly secrets and ulterior motives. (The Watchful Eye was recently cancelled after a single season.)

The Company You Keep | Wednesday 12 July

Professional con man Charlie falls in love with undercover CIA agent Emma as she investigates his boss. Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls) and Catherine Haena Kim (Good Trouble) star in this remake of the South Korean television series My Fellow Citizens!. (The Company You Keep was cancelled after one season in the US, and is currently no longer available to watch anywhere in the US.)

Comedy

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear, wearing a blue apron, holdin a spoon in a restaurant kitchen (Credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX )

The Bear S2 | Wednesday 19 July

The staff at a family-owned sandwich shop in Chicago work harder than ever as they reinvent and relaunch the restaurant. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless US), Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) star in the second season of one of 2022’s best new shows.

Dave S3 | Wednesday 19 July

Rapper Dave Burd, better known as Lil Dicky, stars as himself in this Atlanta-esque story of a neurotic man convinced he’s going to become one of – if not the – best rappers in the world. Fellow rapper GaTa, Taylor Misiak (), and Andrew Santino (Beef) star, with Chloe Bennett (Agents of SHIELD) joining for S3.

Futurama S11 | Monday 24 July

After nearly a decade in cryogenic sleep, Futurama is back, with Fry, Leela, and Bender returning for ten new episodes of sci-fi adventures in the World of Tomorrow.

Documentary

The Secrets of Hillsong | Wednesday 12 July

A four-part documentary series about the controversial US church that counts many actors, musicians, and other celebrities amongst its members. The series features extensive interviews with former members of the church – including, for the first time ever, excommunicated pastors Carl and Laura Lentz – to build a picture of how Hillsong Church covers up misconduct to protect itself.

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer | Friday 28 July

Tomorrow X Together were the first K-Pop band to enter the US Billboard charts. Now, band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai reunite ahead of their biggest live concerts ever, with this documentary charting each leg of their international tour right up to their performance at Lollapalooza.

Family

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire | Wednesday 5 July

An Afrofuturist science fiction anthology, with animators from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe crafting ten new stories of advanced technology, first contact with impossible aliens, and the return of long-thought-gone spirits and monsters.

Bluey | Wednesday 12 July

Everyone’s favourite blue Australian dog returns for more family friendly stories. What adventures will daily life bring next?

Chueco | Friday 14 July

A widow and single father, struggling to keep his family afloat, has a stroke of luck when his uncle leaves him a small fortune in his will. However, the money also comes with a stipulation: he has to take care of his uncle’s pet chimpanzee as though he’s a member of the family too. Juan and his children are thrilled by the idea of having a pet monkey… until they learn that Chueco can talk. Trouble, unsurprisingly, ensues.

Steamboat Silly | Friday 28 July

A celebration of Disney’s upcoming hundredth anniversary that sees Mickey Mouse have to round up troublemaking early versions of Mickey after the escape from old film reels.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Trinity the Tuck, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and BeBe Zahara Benet in Drag Me to Dinner (Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu)

Drag Me to Dinner | Monday 24 July

Neal Patrick Harris hosts the reality competition series that sees Drag Queens compete to throw the best possible dinner party.

Disney+ Original Films

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas | Sunday 30 July

Imagine Dragons, live and in concert, from Las Vegas’ biggest stage: Allegiant Stadium. It’s a triumphant homecoming for the band, who started their career in small venues on and around the Las Vegas strip.

Old Favourites

Olivia Holt as Tandy and Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone in Marvel's Cloak and Dagger, confronting each other in a graveyard (Credit: Marvel Studios/Freeform)

The Hate U Give | Friday 7 July

Starr Carter’s world falls apart when she sees her childhood best friend shot by a police officer, and she has to decide how to stand up for what’s right. Amandla Stenberg stars the film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ acclaimed YA novel.

Walt Disney Animation Classics | Friday 7 July

A series of classic Walt Disney animations - Aquamania (1961), Bath Day (1946), Building A Building (1933), Figaro And Frankie (1947), Goofy Gymnastics (1949), and The Skeleton Dance (1929) - are released from the vault as part of ongoing celebrations of Disney's 100th anniversary.

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir | Wednesday 12 July

All five seasons of the French superhero animation arrive on Disney+ (just in time, confusingly enough, for you to rewatch them ahead of the upcoming Netflix sequel film).

Cloak and Dagger | Wednesday 12 July