A guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this July, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s June releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this July, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Micky Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer, stood next to his car and smiling (Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer S2 | Thursday 6 July

Micky Haller runs his legal practice out of the back seat of his car, taking cases both big and small – and on the move. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Angus Sampson star in this adaptation of Michael Connolly’s best-selling novels, with this season inspired by The Lincoln Lawyer: The Fifth Witness.

Sweet Magnolias S3 | Thursday 13 July

Still picking up the pieces after the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue struggle to decide the best way forward. What’s the best way for Maddie to help Cal? What should Helen decide about the men in her life? And how can Dana Sue use Miss Frances’ cheque to help the town?

Comedy

Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Survival of the Thickest, walking down the street in the rain with an umbrella (Credit: Netflix)

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer | Tuesday 4 July

Comedian Tom Segura delivers his fifth comedy special, tackling topics like raising his two sons and sharing marijuana with his mother.

Survival of the Thickest | Thursday 13 July

Mavis Beaumont – Black, plus-size, and newly single – finds herself trying to rebuild her life. Can the struggling stylist not only survive, but thrive? Michelle Buteau writes and stars in this series based on her previously published book of essays.

Captain Fall | Friday 28 July

An oblivious but well meaning sailor finds himself as Captain of a smuggling ship, not realising he’s been installed as the fall guy for an international cartel who are keeping him around to take the blame if they’re ever discovered. Adult animated comedy featuring the voices of Jason Ritter (Matlock), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU), and Anthony Carrigan (Barry).

Documentary

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in Wham! (Credit: Netflix)

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid | Monday 3 July

Two foremost Egyptologists – Dr. Zahi Hawass and his one-time protégé turned current rival Dr. Mostafa Waziri – race to unearth ancient treasures in the Saqqara desert. Will they find the lost pyramid of a forgotten Pharoah? Are there still any untouched tombs in the necropolis? And which of them will make the bigger mark in history?

The King Who Never Was | Tuesday 4 July

Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia was the last heir to the throne of Italy. In 1978, he shot the young model Dirk Hamer. This three-episode docuseries uses that tragedy as a stepping-stone to explore di Savoia’s life, from his strained relationship to his parents, his ill-fated romance with Marina Doria, and his scandals from his time in Iran. Who was The King Who Never Was?

WHAM! | Wednesday 5 July

In 1982, two teenagers set out to conquer the world. By 1986, had done just that. From Wake Me Up Before You Go Go to Last Christmas, WHAM! charts George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s journey to the top, with unprecedented access to new archive footage and previously unseen interviews.

Unknown: Killer Robots | Monday 10 July

As the military industrial complex advances into a new era, a new kind of soldier is being developed: AI powered robots that are changing the rules of combat and make their own algorithmically motivated decisions. Killer Robots follows the scientists developing these new soldiers, and the activists and protestors determined to curb this dangerous technology.

Unknown: Cave of Bones | Monday 17 July

The oldest graveyard in the world, located in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind, isn’t human at all. Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger works to prove that this ancient precursor to humanity had its own complex burial rituals – a discovery that, if true, would change everything we think we know about both evolution and how beliefs were first conceptualised.

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine | Monday 24 July

The final of four documentaries released under the Unknown banner this month, Cosmic Time Machine follows the NASA engineers and scientists working on the next stage of the ambitious James Webb Space Telescope.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders | Thursday 27 July

Between 2000 and 2006, over forty elderly women were strangled in their homes. After several failed arrests and false starts, a new suspect emerges: a young woman called Juana Barraza. This true crime documentary reveals how Barraza – dubbed both ‘The Lady of Silence’ and ‘The Old Lady Killer’ by Mexican media – posed as a nurse to gain the trust of her victims, and examines the way she’s since come to loom over Mexican pop culture.

How to Become a Cult Leader | Friday 28 July

Peter Dinklage narrates this six-episode docuseries about cult leaders, asking how they achieve the unconditional love and endless devotion of their followers.

Family

Cat Noir and Lady Bug in Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Credit: Netflix)

Supa Team 4 | Thursday 20 July

Four teenagers from the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka balance school and superheroism after they’re recruited by a retired secret agent. As supervillains become a bigger problem than homework, can Supa Team 4 work together to save the world?

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie | Friday 28 July

French superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir must work together when a new villain unleashes pandemonium in Paris in the first ever Miraculous feature film. Anouck Hautbois and Benjamin Bollen star.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Ati Williams in Hack My Home, drilling into a table (Credit: Netflix)

Hack My Home | Friday 7 July

A new home renovation series with a twist. Everyone wants more space in their home, but it’s not always realistic to move or perform extensive – and expensive – renovations. How else can you make more space though? A group of design and engineering experts bring their best home hacks to show families how best to use every square inch of their house, from creative storage solutions to outside the box furniture arrangements.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point | Wednesday 12 July

A Mexican spinoff of Sugar Rush, following six teams of bakers compete against each other – and the clock. One team of two will be eliminated at the end of each episode until the grand finale, when one will be crowned the winner and will get the grand prize.

Too Hot to Handle S5 | Friday 14 July

A cast of ten singles who think they’ve signed up for one dating show have been tricked once again: this is actually a different dating show, Too Hot to Handle, and they’ve got to remain celibate if they want to win any money. Will they?

Internationals

Back to 15 Season 2 | Wednesday 5 July

After time traveller Anita goes back to age 15 to help her sister Luiza, she returns to the present day to realise she’s accidentally erased her own love life. Can she fix the future and put things back on track with Henrique… or is her new timeline with the irrestible Fabrício worth preserving?

Gold Brick | Thursday 6 July

Sick and tired of a thankless job where no one appreciates him, a factory worker starts stealing and selling luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose in this universal story of someone determined to even the scales.

Bird Box Barcelona | Friday 14 July

A new spinoff of the 2018 Sandra Bullock film Bird Box, exploring how an isolated group of survivors in Barcelona navigate the new world. Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico, Babylon) and Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror, Broadchurch) star.

Paradise | Thursday 27 July

Biotech company AEON changed the world when they developed a way to literally turn time into money. When an insurance company demands forty years of Elena’s life to pay an unexpected debt, her partner Max does everything he can to get those lost years – and the future they could’ve had together – back.

A Perfect Story | Friday 28 July

Margot is heiress to a hotel empire. David has to work three jobs to make ends meet. But when their paths come together, they realise that only they can help each other win back the love of their lives – or, perhaps, meet new ones.

Netflix Original Films

The Out-Laws | Friday 7 July

High strung bank manager Owen is about to marry the love of his life, Parker – but pair a group of infamous outlaws perform a heist on his bank, he starts to wonder if his future in-laws are secretly the Ghost Bandits. Adam Devine (Modern Family), Nina Dobrev (Vampire Diaries), Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!), and Ellen Barkin (Switch) star.

They Cloned Tyrone | Friday 21 July