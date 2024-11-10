Plan your TV schedule this week with this new additions to Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Brand new shows and film are hitting screens this week, with something for everyone. Whether you’re a Netflix fan, A Disney+ subscriber or a loyal Apple TV+ viewers, take a look at what’s new to streaming in the coming week.

Netflix

Emilia Perez - November 13

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz attend the "Emilia Perez" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez star in this music crime comedy hitting Netflix on Wednesday, November 13. The film follows the story of a cartel leader who enlists a lawyer to help her disappear and achieve her dream of transitioning into a woman.

Emilia Perez has already been touted as an awards darling, having picked up the Jury Prize at the 2024 Cannes Film festival and being nominated for the Palme D’Or.

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley - November 13

This documentary film does what it says on the tin and tells the story of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s rise in the music industry and dramatic life. The hour-and-a-half long documentary tells the story of Eliv’s road to the legendary 1968 comeback special.

Interview with Baz Lurhmann, who directed the Oscar-nominated film Elvis in 2022, Lisa Marie-Presley and music critics and former collaborators are interspersed with archive footage of the legendary music icon.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson - November 16

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be streamed live on Netflix on November 16. | Getty Images for Netflix

This controversial fight between 27-year-old online influencer and boxer Jake Paul and 58-year-old former heavyweight world champion boxer Mike Tyson, who has not fought professionally in almost two decades, will be screened live on Netflix on Saturday, November 16. It marks a new era for Netflix as the streaming service moves into broadcasting live sporting events.

The live event will begin at around 1am on Saturday morning for UK viewers, and while exact timing of the undercard fight and the headline showdown has not been released, Paul and Tyson are expected to enter the ring at around 4am.

Apple TV+

Silo, season two - November 15

Tim Robbins returns in the highly-anticipated second series of Apple TV+ sci-fi epic Silo. | Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s star-studded sci-fi epic series Silo returns to the streaming service for its highly-anticipated second series. The show stars A-listers such as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

Silo, based on a book of the same name, follows a future, dystopian community which has been created in an underground silo and the secrets that are hidden from its residents. Season one is already on the streaming service, ready to be caught up on before series two hits Apple TV+ on Friday, November 15.

Bad Sisters, season two - November 13

Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan and Eva Birthistle in "Bad Sisters," premiering 13 November 2024 on Apple TV+. | Apple TV+

Black comedy drama series Bad Sisters became a word-of-mouth hit when its first series hit Apple TV+ in 2022 and now the second series is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 13. Comedy actress and writer Sharon Horgan returns again with the show, which centres on the lives of five close-knit sisters whose lives are turned upside down following the death of one of their husbands.

Joining the cast this series as the sisters try to keep their dark secret hidden is Killing Eve stars Fiona Shaw and Owen McDonnell, and Sex Education star Thaddea Graham.

Disney+

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine hit cinemas earlier this year, with the film becoming a huge hit with fans of the Ryan Reynolds superhero. For those who didn;t get a chance to watch the film in cinema, or for those super fans who want another glimpse of Reynold and co-star Hugh Jackman on screen together, the full film will drop on Disney+ on the UK on Tuesday, November 12.