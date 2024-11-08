Pop star Ed Sheeran has been spotted filming on a UK beach among other famous faces.

A fan said she said spotted the singer on the Suffolk coast which was "a nice surprise". Amanda Jane was walking along Southwold seafront with her friend and their children when they noticed camera crews near the beach huts.

She said she realised Ed Sheeran was filming but she "plucked up the courage" to ask for a photo, admitting she "almost bottled it”. Sheeran is filming a video with Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie for a new song, which will feature in a Netflix film directed by Richard Curtis, called That Christmas.

That Christmas will be an animated film starring Brian Cox as Santa, Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw, former Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker and Love Actually’s Bill Nighy. The film will be soundtracked to a new Sheeran song, Under The Tree. Director Richard Curtis is best known for directing romantic comedies including Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and About Time.

Ms Jane told the BBC: "Me and a friend just happened to plan a walk along the beach with our children - we were actually going to go to Lowestoft beach but decided on Southwold. We spent a few minutes watching and distracting the kids with their lunch before plucking up the courage to go over and ask for a photo.

"I've heard it was for filming linked to a song he is releasing for a Christmas animation film - Claudia Jessie, who is Eloise in Bridgerton, was there with him." The star is known for hits such as Thinking Out Loud and Perfect.