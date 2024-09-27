Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance gripped the nation, now in a new BBC documentary, the family speak out for the first time.

On the morning of January 27 2023 Nicola Bulley went missing whilst taking her dog for a walk and after dropping her children off at school. What followed was a media frenzy with police searching for the missing mother and amateur internet sleuths conducting their own investigations into her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley’s body was found weeks later on February 19 2023 and an inquest found her cause of death was due to accidental drowning. Her partner Paul Ansell speaks out for the first time since her death.

Speaking in the BBC documentary Paul explains how he felt the initial public interest in the case was a positive thing as it would put pressure on Lancashire police to keep searching for her. However, this soon led to amateur social media sleuths posting hurtful and wild claims about the case. Paul said: “I think anything like that is a double-edged sword," he adds. "That's the problem. You're poking a monster."

Nicola Bulley’s family parents Dorothy and Ernest and sister Louise Cunningham also feature in the documentary and discuss the heartbreaking case and days that followed. Louise said: “That Friday, I was just sat at my desk, and I got a phone call from Paul and he was panicky and frantic, and he was like, 'something's happened, something strange has happened’."

The hour long documentary will look at the Nicola Bulley’s disappearance but also the impact it had on her partner Paul and their two young daughters. ‘The Search for Nicola Bulley’ is available to watch on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday October 3.

