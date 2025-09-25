Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Season Two trailer is out and fans can’t wait for the new series which is out soon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix has released the trailer for the Nobody Wants This Season Two and fans can barely contain their excitement. One fan wrote: “Can’t wait,” whilst another said: “omg and Leighton! 😂😍.”

For those of you who have not watched the first season of Nobody Wants This, it focuses on the characters of Joanne and Noah, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Kristin’s character Joanne is an agnostic sex podcaster whilst Adam’s character Noah is a rabbi who has just ended a long-term relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One evening, Joanne and Noah meet at a party and despite their contrasting backgrounds, immediately feel a spark. When Joanne and Noah kissed for the first time, it created quite the reaction amongst fans, particularly Reddit users.

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Season Two trailer is out and fans can’t wait for the new series which is out soon. (L-R) Kristen Bell and Adam Brody attend Netflix's FYSEE LA "Nobody Wants This" ATAS event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) | Getty Images

One Reddit user said: “This might sound weird but it was so enjoyable to watch people on screen actually KISS. Like not pecking or keeping space. They went for it and it really helps convincing the relationship. I need other actors to take notes honey!”

Another Reddit user said: “I felt that kiss come through the TV and into my soul! I was getting ready when he said give me your ice cream, put your bag down. Then when he cupped her face and went in for kiss, I almost swooned off my sofa! And right after, when he said is there any world where this works, I swooned again!”

One other Reddit user said: “I mean….it left me both wanting to shout from the rooftops all the ways it was an AMAZING kiss, yet also left me speechless…. my heart went from fluttering for them to skipping a beat. That kiss could deliver enough endorphins to make me feel like I could climb a mountain while also melting me into a puddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dichotomies of the kisses we NEED & WANT….with the ones we GET, have never fused so perfectly into one kiss. It def should be the new gold standard for what other kisses portrayed in entertainment should strive for…. Set that high bar baby!!!

“Officially in love with these two… any word if this is a 1 & done series or potential for a 2nd???”

Who do Leighton Meester and Seth Rogen play in season two?

Leighton Meester, the real-life wife of Adam Brody, according to Variety, plays “Abby, who is described as “Joanne’s (Bell) middle school nemesis who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.”

Seth Rogen plays the role of Rabbi Neil. Nobody Wants This Season Two is out on October 23.