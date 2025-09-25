Nobody Wants This Season Two Trailer, release date, who does Adam Brody’s wife Leighton Meester play?
Netflix has released the trailer for the Nobody Wants This Season Two and fans can barely contain their excitement. One fan wrote: “Can’t wait,” whilst another said: “omg and Leighton! 😂😍.”
For those of you who have not watched the first season of Nobody Wants This, it focuses on the characters of Joanne and Noah, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Kristin’s character Joanne is an agnostic sex podcaster whilst Adam’s character Noah is a rabbi who has just ended a long-term relationship.
One evening, Joanne and Noah meet at a party and despite their contrasting backgrounds, immediately feel a spark. When Joanne and Noah kissed for the first time, it created quite the reaction amongst fans, particularly Reddit users.
One Reddit user said: “This might sound weird but it was so enjoyable to watch people on screen actually KISS. Like not pecking or keeping space. They went for it and it really helps convincing the relationship. I need other actors to take notes honey!”
Another Reddit user said: “I felt that kiss come through the TV and into my soul! I was getting ready when he said give me your ice cream, put your bag down. Then when he cupped her face and went in for kiss, I almost swooned off my sofa! And right after, when he said is there any world where this works, I swooned again!”
One other Reddit user said: “I mean….it left me both wanting to shout from the rooftops all the ways it was an AMAZING kiss, yet also left me speechless…. my heart went from fluttering for them to skipping a beat. That kiss could deliver enough endorphins to make me feel like I could climb a mountain while also melting me into a puddle.
“The dichotomies of the kisses we NEED & WANT….with the ones we GET, have never fused so perfectly into one kiss. It def should be the new gold standard for what other kisses portrayed in entertainment should strive for…. Set that high bar baby!!!
“Officially in love with these two… any word if this is a 1 & done series or potential for a 2nd???”
Who do Leighton Meester and Seth Rogen play in season two?
Leighton Meester, the real-life wife of Adam Brody, according to Variety, plays “Abby, who is described as “Joanne’s (Bell) middle school nemesis who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.”
Seth Rogen plays the role of Rabbi Neil. Nobody Wants This Season Two is out on October 23.