Dax Shepard has posted a nude picture of his wife Kristen Bell performing a yoga pose to celebrate her first-ever Emmy nomination.

The 44-year-old actress is up for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series prize, for her role in romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, at this year's Emmy Awards.

Kristen celebrated her nod by stripping off completely naked - apart from some knee-high blue socks - and performing a one-legged downward dog yoga move.

Dax, 50, captured the moment, and shared it with his 4.1 million Instagram followers.

He wrote: "People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! (sic)"

Fortunately for Kristen, Dax include a red box to cover up his wife's derriere.

Dax's snap has gone down well on social media .It has been liked more than 122,000 times, and several stars have commented on the nude picture.

Actress and singer Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "Oh my God, Dax"

Former The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was a big fan of the picture, writing: "Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! suns out buns out for that Emmy!!! (sic)"

While Kristen is clearly delighted about being nominated for the accolade, the star could have a bum deal on the night - because she faces stiff competition to land the prize. Kristen will face Hacks star Jean Smart, who won the same prize at last year's Emmy Awards, as well as The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, who is nominated for a second year in a row.

The trio will also be up against The Residence's Uzo Aduba, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. Dax and Kristen have been married since 2013, and have two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.