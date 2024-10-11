Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beloved Japanese anime voice actor Nobuyo Oyama has died at the age of 90.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her agency confirmed that she passed away from old age on September 29, saying in a statement: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness you extended to the deceased during her lifetime.”

Oyama is known to fans of the anime series Doraemon, on which she voiced the titular character. The manga the hit show was based on was first published in 1969 and followed the story of a time-travelling robotic cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popularity of the manga series spawned a media franchise, including multiple TV adaptations. Oyama provided the voice of the eponymous cat in the longest-running series, which aired for 26 years.

Tribute have poured in for the beloved voice actress. One fan said: “Her iconic voice and portrayal of the lovable blue robot will be remembered fondly by generations to come. She will be greatly missed.”

Another added: “Heartbroken to lose Nobuyo Ōyama, the voice of Doraemon. Her voice was the sound of our childhood dreams, bringing warmth & wisdom. Rest in peace, your magic will forever echo in our hearts.”