Liverpool legend Peter Cormack had died at the age of 78.

Cormack’s death was confirmed by the club in a statement which read: “The Scot – a league, UEFA Cup and FA Cup winner during a four-year spell with the club between 1972 and 1976 – died on Thursday night. Signed by Bill Shankly from Nottingham Forest, the skilful Cormack would go on to be a key figure in the successes of the legendary manager’s final seasons in charge of the Reds.”

It was announced five years ago that Cormack had been battling dementia. The former midfielder and ex-Scotland international player spent four seasons at Anfield, making 126 appearances and scoring 26 goals.

He was key to the club’s historic UEFA Cup win in 1973, which was Liverpool’s first European trophy. His career at the Merseyside team was cut short in December 1975, when he suffered a serious knee injury.

He went on to have stints at Bristol City and Partick Thistle, as well as returning to the club where he started his career, Hibernian. He made 202 combined appearance for the Edinburgh club over two stints, and was inducted into the Hibernian Hall of Fame.

Hibs said in a statement: “Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former Hibee Peter Cormack at the age of 78. Rest in peace, Peter.”