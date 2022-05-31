Star Wars fans are currently well catered to with new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropping each week.

Ewan McGregor to the series, a role he hasn’t portrayed in over 15 years since acting as the Jedi Master in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

The tale picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith; the demise and corruption of his best friend and Jedi trainee, Anakin Skywalker, was Kenobi’s greatest defeat at the end of that film.

But when are new episodes made available on the streaming service?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Obi-Wan Kenobi about?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is hiding on Tatooine as the new series begins.

He works as a fishmonger, carving up slabs of space-whale meat, punching in and out of a job that’s a world away from the life of a Jedi on Coruscant; he’s dejected and downbeat, visibly weighed down by past failures.

When people beg him for assistance, he refuses: the fight is done, he insists, and they lost.

The series appears to have some claim to a purpose — it’s simply an extension of the Star Wars brand, another Disney-managed product – but Obi-Wan Kenobi has more depth than The Book of Boba Fett’s fannish footnote roots.

Some consideration has gone into making this series work as a standalone piece of drama, rather than just a means of getting from one film to the next.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, his hood pulled close to his face, hiding in a purple-lit street corner (Credit: Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm)

When will episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi be on Disney+?

Following its double episode season premiere, Obi-Wan Kenobi will release one of its four remaining new episodes every week on Disney+.

However, despite those two opening episodes debuting on a Friday, going forward, each new episode will be available on Wednesdays.

Here’s when each instalment will arrive:

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: 27 May– out now!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: 27 May – out now!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: 1 June

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: 8 June

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: 15 June

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: 22 June

What time will the episodes be made available?

As is often the case with Disney+’s weekly streaming original shows, new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be made available at 8am BST each Wednesday.

However, that time isn’t totally fixed in stone; if you’re lucky, each episode could arrive up to 15 minutes earlier than predicted.

What happens in episode 3?

Disney has not released an official synopsis ahead of episode 3, and since each instalment is simply called ‘Part 1; ‘Part 2’ etc, it’s hard to extrapolate what we might see happen in the third part.