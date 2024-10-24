Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans are outraged that Hulu is set to air a TV special about Liam Payne’s final days.

Liam Payne fans are outraged about a new TV special which will look at the tragic singer and the last days leading up to his death. The One Direction singer died aged 31 after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel balcony on Wednesday October 16. The investigation is still ongoing as his family awaits to take his body home and begin funeral preparations.

ABC is set to release a TV special - nine days after he died - on Hulu on Thursday (October 45) called Liam Payne's Final Days. The synopsis of the documentary reads: "Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died. The boy band singer’s sudden death sparked renewed questions about the dark side of fame. How did the 31-year-old’s brilliant star fade so dramatically?”

According to Deadline the show will feature interviews with people who were “close to the singer” including former X-Factor contestant Mary Byrne who knew him in 2010, a social psychologist and a One Direction fan. As well as News contributors Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter and Megan Ryte.

It seems the list of people weren't actually that close to the singer especially in his final days. It also appears fans are outraged over the timing of the TV show after Liam Payne died only a week ago and his family have not yet held his funeral.

Fans have slammed the TV special. One fan wrote on social media platform X: “Wow disgusting, but anything in order to gain profit I guess. even exploiting such an horrific death,” another added: “He is not buried yet and y’all are ready to profit off him. It’s sickening” A third commented: “I don’t even believe the family has buried this man yet but yet ABC News wants to do a special.”

Will the Liam Payne ABC special be on UK TV?

The One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days will be available to watch on streaming platform Hulu from Friday October 25. Many shows from Hulu are usually released on Disney+ shortly after they have aired. However, following the backlash from fans, it is not yet known if Disney will stream the TV special.

