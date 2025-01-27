Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Piece fans have been waiting patiently for the second series of the Netflix live-action adaptation of the anime and manga classic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Netflix show was released to acclaim in summer 2023, landing well on the streaming giant with fans and critics alike. The show, based on the hugely popular manga series of the same name created by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he strives to become ‘King of the Pirates’ alongside his crew including Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, Nami and Usopp.

Netflix bosses quickly ordered a second season of the show after it became a hit for bosses. However, fans have been left waiting for almost two years for the next instalment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything we know so far about the return of One Piece.

One Piece fans are waiting for the second series of the hit Netflix manga and anime adaptation | CASEY CRAFFORD/NETFLIX

When will One Piece season two be released?

As of yet, Netflix has made no official announcement on the specific return date of One Piece. However, an article released by Netflix’s own website TUDUM has said in a new updated that the episodes will arrive “later this year”.

While specific dates have been mentioned, we can take a guess that One Piece season two will more than likely return from late summer 2025 onwards. If the show’s second season is to follow the first season’s release schedule, we may see episodes as early as late August, but this may also push into autumn and maybe even winter.

This would mark around two years since the first season of the show aired on the streaming giant. Although the show was greenlit for a second season two weeks after it premiered, production has been hit by various delays, including the Hollywood strikes involving actors and writers in late 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast for One Piece season two?

All of the main cast are set to return for the second season. This includes:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp

Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown

Morgan Davies as Koby

A whole new cast of characters are set to join the second season of the show, including Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran and David Dastmalchian. The huge list of new characters and cast members include:

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha

Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Werner Coetser as Dorry

Brendan Murray as Brogy

Clive Russell as Crocus

Callum Kerr as Smoker

Julia Rehwald as Tashigi

Rob Colletti as Wapol

Ty Keogh as Dalton

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

Rigo Sanchez as Dragon

Yonda Thomas as Igaram

James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek

Mark Penwill as Chess

Anton David Jeftha as K.M.