One Piece: When does Netflix series return? Bosses give huge clues as fans wait patiently for season two
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hit Netflix show was released to acclaim in summer 2023, landing well on the streaming giant with fans and critics alike. The show, based on the hugely popular manga series of the same name created by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he strives to become ‘King of the Pirates’ alongside his crew including Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, Nami and Usopp.
Netflix bosses quickly ordered a second season of the show after it became a hit for bosses. However, fans have been left waiting for almost two years for the next instalment.
Here’s everything we know so far about the return of One Piece.
When will One Piece season two be released?
As of yet, Netflix has made no official announcement on the specific return date of One Piece. However, an article released by Netflix’s own website TUDUM has said in a new updated that the episodes will arrive “later this year”.
While specific dates have been mentioned, we can take a guess that One Piece season two will more than likely return from late summer 2025 onwards. If the show’s second season is to follow the first season’s release schedule, we may see episodes as early as late August, but this may also push into autumn and maybe even winter.
This would mark around two years since the first season of the show aired on the streaming giant. Although the show was greenlit for a second season two weeks after it premiered, production has been hit by various delays, including the Hollywood strikes involving actors and writers in late 2023.
Who is in the cast for One Piece season two?
All of the main cast are set to return for the second season. This includes:
- Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy
- Emily Rudd as Nami
- Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro
- Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp
- Taz Skylar as Sanji
- Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp
- Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown
- Morgan Davies as Koby
A whole new cast of characters are set to join the second season of the show, including Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran and David Dastmalchian. The huge list of new characters and cast members include:
- Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday
- Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
- Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha
- Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Werner Coetser as Dorry
- Brendan Murray as Brogy
- Clive Russell as Crocus
- Callum Kerr as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
- Rob Colletti as Wapol
- Ty Keogh as Dalton
- Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0
- Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday
- Rigo Sanchez as Dragon
- Yonda Thomas as Igaram
- James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu
- Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek
- Mark Penwill as Chess
- Anton David Jeftha as K.M.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.