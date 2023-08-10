Everything you need to know about the cast of Painkiller, from where you recognise them from already to what you should watch them in next

Painkiller, a new drama about the opioid crisis in the US, is available to stream now on Netflix. The series follows the Sackler family as they first develop OxyContin, a mechanic who becomes addicted to OxyContin after an injury at work, and a district attorney who begins to suspect Purdue Pharma is lying about how addictive it is.

Like many true crime dramas, Painkiller commands a high-profile cast, commanding the stars of Netflix hits like Orange is the New Black to fan-favourite movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers

Who do they play in Painkiller? Uzo Aduba palsy Edie Flowers, an assistant district attorney investigating medical fraud; when she first comes across OxyContin, she believes that doctors are filing false prescriptions because of how unusually often the drug is requested.

Where do I know them from? Aduba is best known for playing ‘Crazy Eyes’ in Orange is the New Black, but you might also recognise her from television roles in the In Treatment revival and Solos.

What should I watch them in next? You might want to check out Mrs America, another ‘based on a true story, state of the nation’ drama Aduba has starred in, in which she played Shirley Chisholm (the first Black woman elected to US Congress).

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler

Who do they play in Painkiller? Matthew Broderick plays Richard Sackler, a doctor and billionaire who, as chairman of Purdue Pharma, developed and marketed OxyContin to millions of America. He was previously played by Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) in the Disney+ series Dopesick.

Where do I know them from? Broderick is perhaps best known for a run of film roles in the 1980s and 1990s, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, War Games, Godzilla, and as the voice of Simba in The Lion King. More recently, he’s starred in the dark comedy Better Things and the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings.

What should I watch them in next? For something quite different to Painkiller, you might want to check out Daybreak, a Netflix series about teenagers in a world of adult zombies; Broderick plays Mr Burr, a teacher and one of the last seemingly normal adults.

Clark Gregg as Arthur Sackler

Who do they play in Painkiller? Clark Gregg plays Arthur Sackler in a series of flashback scenes. Arthur Sackler was Richard’s uncle, founder of Purdue Pharma, and responsible for the development and marketing of a number of different painkillers himself - vicodin being the most famous.

Where do I know them from? Gregg is perhaps best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phil Coulson, but he’s a prolific character actor, and you’d recognise him from roles in the likes of The West Wing, Being the Ricardos, Live by Night, and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

What should I watch them in next? For another Netflix crime drama with Clark Gregg (albeit a very tonally different one), you might want to check out Florida Man, which debuted earlier this year.

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger

Who do they play in Painkiller? Taylor Kitsch plays Glen Kryger, a mechanic who begins using OxyContin after a workplace injury, and quickly starts to struggle with its addictive side effects.

Where do I know them from? Kitsch is best known for starring in Friday Night Lights, but you’ll likely also recognise him from films like Battleship or John Carter, and television series like The Terminal List and True Detective.

What should I watch them in next? You might want to check out Friday Night Lights if you liked Kitsch’s performance in Painkiller - it’s probably still his most famous work, and was one of several collaborations with Painkiller director Peter Berg.

West Duchovny as Shannon Shaeffer

Who do they play in Painkiller? West Duchovny plays Shannon Schaeffer, a sales representative for Purdue Pharma who encourages doctors to order OxyContin to prescribe to their patients.

Where do I know them from? Duchovny is perhaps best known for roles in fantasy drama The Magicians and psychological thriller Saint X. She also guest starred in an episode of The X Files revival, alongside her father David Duchovny.

Who else stars in Painkiller?

The cast of Painkiller also includes Sam Anderson (Lost) as Raymond Sackler, Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Lily Kryger, Tyler Ritter (The McCarthys) as John Brownlee, John Ales (Spy Ales) as Dr. Gregory Fitzgibbons, Ron Lea (Street Legal) as Bill Havens, Ana Cruz Kayne (Jerry & Marge Go LArge) as Brianna Ortiz, Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown) as Tyler Kryger, and John Rothman (United 93) as Mortimer Sackler among others.

Who writes and directs Painkiller?

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster developed and wrote Painkiller. Prior to their work on the series, they wrote the screenplays for the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood and the Disney+ sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Each episode was directed by Peter Berg, director of the original Friday Night Lights movie and a key figure in the development of the television series. Berg is also known for his work on the television series Wonderland, and for directing the movies Very Bad Things, Battleship, and Hitchcock.

Painkiller is available now on Netflix. You can listen to us review the series on the most recent episode of our Screen Babble podcast.