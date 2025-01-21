Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved TV star is withdrawing from acting after being diagnosed with dementia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline Quirke is ending her professional duties at the age of 65, her husband has said. She starred in dozens of programmes over the years, most notably Birds of a Feather, Broadchurch and The Sculptress.

She made an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours in 2022, receiving the award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Quirke (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

A statement from husband Steve Sheen said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

Pauline was Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, alongside Linda Robson as her sister Tracey Stubbs and Lesley Joseph’s Dorien. It was on screen on the BBC and then ITV for almost 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum of two appeared in more than 60 television programmes - including Skins, Cold Blood, Missing, Emmerdale and Casualty - and films such as The Elephant Man, Little Dorrit, and Getting It Right. She was nominated for a British Comedy Award and was nominated on three occasions for a National Television Award. In 1997, she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her role in the BBC miniseries The Sculptress.

Dementia UK CEO and Chief Admiral Nurse Dr Hilda Hayo sent her sympathies to the actress and hailed her “bravery” in talking about the condition.

“We’re sorry to hear that Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia,” she said. “A familiar face to many across the UK, Pauline has showed bravery by announcing her diagnosis publicly and we hope she and her family are receiving the support they need at this time.

“By choosing to speak publicly about her condition, Pauline will raise vital awareness for young onset dementia and we hope this will encourage others to seek support if they are concerned about their brain health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are estimated to be around 70,800 people living with young onset dementia in the UK – where symptoms occur before the age of 65. Obtaining a diagnosis of young onset dementia can be challenging, and it is often even harder to find age-appropriate support. But it is important to know that you are not alone and that expert care is available. We encourage anyone affected by young onset dementia to visit dementiauk.org/get-support for information resources and to find out how to access our national Helpline and Clinics services.”

The performing arts academy that Pauline Quirke founded says it is “deeply moved by the messages that we have received” following her husband revealing she has dementia.

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) wrote on Instagram: “We have been deeply moved by the messages that we have received and it has been wonderful to see how many lives Pauline has touched through her work with PQA and in her 50-year career in film and television.

“Improving the lives of young people through the performing arts has been PQA’s ethos since Pauline and Steve (Sheen) opened their first academy in 2007, and remains central to everything that we do. We want to assure you all that things will continue as normal at PQA and that we remain committed to delivering outstanding performing arts tuition. We hope you will join us in sending our love and support to Pauline, Steve and their family as well as respecting their wishes for privacy.”