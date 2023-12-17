Peaky Blinders film: Creator Steven Knight shares exciting update on upcoming movie
The Peaky Blinders creator has revealed when the film will begin shooting
Steven Knight has confirmed that he is finishing up work on the script for the new Peaky Blinders film, with filming now set to begin in 2024. In an interview with the Radio Times, Knight revealed he is putting the finishing touches to the script.
He said: "I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?'"
He told the magazine that filming is due to start 'in the middle of next year'. The final series of the BBC show aired in February 2022 after a gap of almost three years, following delays caused by the pandemic and the untimely death of one of the show’s main cast, Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, with the finale airing in April.
Will Cillian Murphy be in Peaky Blinders film?
The cast for the film hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Cillian Murphy, who, of course, plays leading man Thomas Shelby, has hinted a few times now that he could be involved and the show’s ending certainly left the door open for a possible return.
Polly’s character is also, reportedly, going to be in the movie. Knight has described her as a vaulable part of the show, telling the RadioTimes: “Helen was so brilliant. When anything happened in the rest of the series, I wanted people to think, ‘What would Polly say?’ It’s like a family when someone passes away, their opinion remains in the house. Polly’s opinion is going to last.”
