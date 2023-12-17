Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Knight has confirmed that he is finishing up work on the script for the new Peaky Blinders film, with filming now set to begin in 2024. In an interview with the Radio Times, Knight revealed he is putting the finishing touches to the script.

He said: "I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?'"

He told the magazine that filming is due to start 'in the middle of next year'. The final series of the BBC show aired in February 2022 after a gap of almost three years, following delays caused by the pandemic and the untimely death of one of the show’s main cast, Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, with the finale airing in April.

Steven Knight

Will Cillian Murphy be in Peaky Blinders film?

The cast for the film hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Cillian Murphy, who, of course, plays leading man Thomas Shelby, has hinted a few times now that he could be involved and the show’s ending certainly left the door open for a possible return.