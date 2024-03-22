Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peaky Blinders fans will be happy to hear that filming for the movie is set to start in September and Cillian Murphy will “definitely” be returning.

Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of the BBC drama ‘The Town’, creator Steven Knight said: “He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

It looks like there is more to come from Tommy Shelby and his family of gangsters. It may not come as much of a surprise that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role. Surely there would be no film if the Oscar-winning actor wasn’t part of the cast.

Speaking to the Irish Star the actor said: “I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there. … If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 and we have watched the Shelby family over six series. The BBC programme has starred many Hollywood actors alongside Cillian Murphy including Sam Neill, Stephen Graham, Anya Taylor Joy, Tom Hardy, and the late Helen McCrory.

Cillian Murphy recently won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer. It was also announced that he is the newest ambassador for luxury fashion brand Versace. It is the first brand partnership the actor has agreed to as he is famously very private.

