Two Dragons' Den contestants took £50k and turned it into a £100m business - making history along the way by earning the show's biggest-ever payday.

Marisa Poster and Teddie Levenfiche appeared on the BBC reality programme in 2023 as they looked for investment in their matcha drink creation PerfectTed.

The duo managed to secure backing from Dragons Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones - who agreed to take five per cent equity in return for £50,000 - and the firm is now thought to have recorded the biggest financial returns in the show's 20-year history.

Steven revealed in May that PerfectTed was "growing rapidly towards £100 million" in value but an investment from Felix Capital is believed to have sent its worth soaring further to £140 million.

PerfectTed have set their sights on becoming the world's first billion-dollar matcha brand - having already become the UK's fastest-growing natural energy drink since it was founded in 2021.

Marisa said of the backing from the Dragons' Den stars: "This is more than just an investment - it's fuel for our mission to make matcha accessible to everyone. We have seen unparalleled consumer demand for matcha as people look for natural, functional alternatives to coffee and synthetic energy drinks."

Marisa explained in her pitch on the show how she had discovered the potential of matcha. She said: "There's a massive opportunity in the natural energy drink sector. We want to ride the wave and be at the front."

Teddie added: "Everything we do, we're figuring out on the fly, because we have no food or drink experience. It's been a super challenging journey but we're excited for what's to come."

PerfectTed is now being sold in over 50 countries and 30,000 stores around the world - including major UK stores such as Tesco, Waitrose and Morrisons. The brand is also on sale at high street coffee chains like Cafe Nero and Joe and The Juice.

It is the latest success story for Dragons' Den - which also helped Levi Roots make millions when he pitched his homemade Jamaican 'Reggae Reggae sauce' on the show in 2007. He secured a £50,000 investment and the sauce was stored by supermarket chain Sainsbury's following his appearance on the programme.