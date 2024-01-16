Acclaimed journalist and author Robert Peston returns to ITV1 this week, with a new series of his flagship politics show, “Peston.”

Robert Peston, the award-winning journalist and author, returns to our screens this week with the new series of “Peston,” ITV’s flagship politics show that has become a continuation of his previous politics show, “Peston on Sunday.” The ITV political editor weekly brings in guests to discuss topical issues and public figures alongside analysis of the major news events of the week.

The host will once again be ably assisted by ITV deputy political editor Anushka Asthana to provide analysis, while “Screeny,” the touchscreen used throughout the show, will be put through its paces especially with this year being an election year in the United Kingdom.

What makes “Preston” unique though compared to other political shows is the way it is screened; while the show does arrive on ITV, those using Twitter (also known as X) can have immediate access to the show’s live recording by visiting the Peston ITV Twitter/X account at 9pm, before the show rolls out on ITV1 after the 10pm news.

Who is Robert Peston?

Robert Peston on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre with Sally McKenzie, chair of the Adam Smith Global Foundation (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Born on April 25, 1960, to Helen Conroy and Maurice Peston, Baron Peston, an economist and Labour life peer; although entitled to the courtesy title "The Honourable" as the son of a life baron, Robert Peston chooses not to use it. Peston attended Highgate Wood Secondary School in London, later earning a second-class degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from Balliol College, Oxford. He furthered his studies at the Université libre de Bruxelles.

Peston commenced his career briefly as a stockbroker at Williams de Broë before transitioning to journalism in 1983. He joined Investors Chronicle and later became part of The Independent newspaper's launch in 1986. His career includes roles such as Deputy City Editor for the short-lived Sunday Correspondent, City Editor of the Independent on Sunday, and various positions at the Financial Times. In 2000, he became editorial director of the online financial analysis service Quest and contributed to publications like The Spectator and The Daily Telegraph.

Peston's association with the BBC began in 2005 when he succeeded Jeff Randall as BBC Business Editor. Notably, his scoop on the advanced merger talks between HBOS and Lloyds TSB drew attention. In 2013, he was appointed Economics Editor of BBC News and later became the founder of Speakers for Schools, a pro-bono education venture.

On October 4, 2015, Peston left the BBC to join ITV News as their Political Editor. He presented the weekly political discussion show "Peston on Sunday" and, in 2018, the program rebranded as "Peston" and moved to a Wednesday night timeslot.

The journalist is also an accomplished author, with publications such as "Brown's Britain," "Who Runs Britain? How the Super-Rich are Changing our Lives," and "WTF?" examining political and economic themes. In September 2021, his first novel, "Whistleblower," was published.

Peston married British-Canadian writer Siân Busby in 1998, and they had a son named Maximilian. Tragically, Busby passed away in September 2012 from lung cancer. In 2018, Peston disclosed his new relationship with author and journalist Charlotte Edwardes.